SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Speedway has unveiled its 2020 racing schedule of special events that boasts 21 total races, comprised of nearly all two- and three-division programs.
A full and diverse slate of events has been put together featuring Triple 7’s for three prime divisions of sprint cars including 410, 360 and 305 sprints, each competing in seven individual races.
In addition, an even 10 races will be spun off for the super late models with nine on tap for the limited lates and 11 contests for the roadrunner division.
The Snyder County oval will kick off its highly anticipated season of specials with the return of the Icebreaker for combined big and small block modifieds on Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m.
And the track will swing right back into action one week later on March 29 with March Mayhem for the 410 sprints and super late models.
In total, the ever-popular 410 sprints will compete seven times during Selinsgrove’s 74th year in 2020 with additional dates slated including the Ray Tilley Classic on April 26, the PA Speedweek Jan Opperman/Dick Bogar Memorial on June 28, a Summer Championship on July 25, the Summer Sendoff on Aug. 29, and the Selinsgrove Ford Jim Nace Memorial National Open Qualifier on Sept. 6.
The always-exciting super late models will vie during the year including in the World of Outlaws 22nd annual National Open on Saturday, June 20.
The 360-powered sprint cars will also highlight the 2020 Selinsgrove Speedway schedule with shows on the docket including appearances by the ASCS, URC, USAC Wingless and Patriot Sprints.
The division’s marquee Selinsgrove event, the Mach I Chassis 360 National Open will be held on Saturday, July 11.
Other 360 specials will include the Jack Gunn Memorial, the Joe Whitcomb Memorial and the Kramer Cup, slated for May 23, June 6 and June 27, respectively.
Recently announced, the mighty USAC Silver Crown Series will mark USAC’s return to the track for the first time since 1971 when they invade to stage the Bill Holland Classic 74th Selinsgrove Speedway Anniversary Race on Sunday night, Aug. 9.
The IMCA/PASS 305 sprints will race with dates etched from May 9 through Sept. 26. The limited late models will race April through August.
The winged super sportsman division will make one appearance during the season, on June 13.
Also part of Selinsgrove Speedway’s newly released 2020 slate of racing events is the speedway’s Super 7 Series.
The Selinsgrove Speedway Super 7 is a series of seven, two-division races that will feature fast-paced, fan-friendly, premier dirt track racing at its finest, during the heart of the 2020 season.
And who can argue with high-flying, two division racing programs at the super speedway of dirt?
The first of the Selinsgrove Super 7 Series will take place on April 26 when the Ray Tilley Classic is staged for 410 sprints along with action for the super late models.
Night No. 2 takes to the track on May 2 when the traveling Lucas Oil ASCS 360 sprints compete in the Battle of the Groves along with limited late model action.
The Ron Keister Memorial for super lates takes center stage along with action by the limited late models on May 16 for night three of the series.
Night four will take place on June 20 when the World of Outlaws Late Models invade for the 22nd annual Late Model National Open, paying $10,000 to win and again the limited late models will share the card.
Sunday, June 28 will feature the Jan Opperman/Dick Bogar Memorial for the 410 sprints as part of Pennsylvania Speedweek when the 305 sprints join in the fun.
Night six of the series rolls to the track on Aug. 9 when the USAC Silver Crown Series and the USAC East wingless 360 sprints stage the Bill Holland Classic 74th Selinsgrove Speedway Anniversary Race.
And the finale of the seven night, two-division series of races will be the season finale — the 38th annual Jim Nace Memorial National Open for 410 sprint cars — again paying $20,000 to win in 2020, taking place on Sept. 26.
The marquee event of the season will be rounded out with the 305 sprints.
All but two of the 21 races slated on the just released 2020 Selinsgrove Speedway schedule of events are comprised of fan-friendly, two or three division programs intended to provide maximum action in quick time for everyone.
View the complete 2020 Selinsgrove Speedway schedule of events by visiting the speedway’s official website at www.selinsgrovespeedway.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.