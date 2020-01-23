MONTOURSVILLE — The Green Dragons got big games from both Nick Shedleski and Peter Lantz and their efforts helped to lift Lewisburg to perhaps one of its biggest wins this season with a 52-51 overtime victory over Montoursville in a Heartland Athletic Conference Division II matchup Wednesday.
The win was No. 11 for Lewisburg this season and head coach Matt Salsman’s team has been playing steady basketball recently and the Green Dragons have won nine of their the past eleven contests including two straight wins after a brief two-game skid.
Shedleski tallied 11 of his 21 points in the first half, plus Lantz had 10 in the first half as well for Lewisburg (11-5, 4-3 HAC-II), which also got two huge foul shots from Dante Sims with 15 seconds left to send the game into overtime. The Green Dragons also got eight points from guard Ben Liscum and six from guard Cam Michaels.
Lewisburg next hosts Southern Columbia at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Lewisburg 52, Montoursville 51 (OT)
at Montoursville
Lewisburg 18 8 10 12 3 — 52 Montoursville 5 17 11 16 2 — 51
Lewisburg (11-5) 52
Dante Sims 0 2-4 2; Cam Michaels 1 3-4 6; Brett Herman 0 1-2 1; Ben Liscum 3 1-2 8; Nick Shedleski 7 5-6 21; Forrest Zelechoski 0 0-0 0; Ben Blough 0 0-0 0; Peter Lantz 4 0-0 14. Totals:
15 12-18 52.
3-point goals:
Shedleski 5, Lantz 3, Michaels.
Montoursville (10-3) 51
Eddy Rodriguez 1 0-0 2; Brandon Good 1 0-0 2; Josh Burger 7 0-2 14; Peyton Mussina 1 0-0 2; Jake Simms 5 0-0 10; Hunter Shearer 6 0-0 17; Landon Reeder 2 0-0 4.
Totals:
23 0-2 51.
3-point goals:
Shearer 5.
Loyalsock 77
Milton 45
MILTON — Despite a game-high 23 points from Ceaser Allen, the Black Panthers still couldn’t keep up with the undefeated Lancers as they fell in the HAC-II matchup.
Colton Loreman added 11 points for Milton (2-11, 2-4 HAC-II), which next plays at Warrior Run at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Loyalsock 77, Milton 45
at Milton
Loyalsock 20 24 19 14 — 77 Milton 5 10 11 19 — 45
Loyalsock (14-0, 7-0) 77
Rivers Parrish 0 0-0 0; Aiden Gair 8 2-3 21; Rohin Sager 0 2-2 2; Saraj Ali 7 0-1 14; Dane Armson 2 2-2 6; Isris Ali 2 0-0 4; Rees Watkkins 3 0-0 6; Sean Jensen 1 0-1 2; Julian Wilson 6 0-0 12; Chase Cavanaugh 3 0-0 6; Rian Glunk 0 0-0 0; Dom Jennings 0 0-0 0; Eli Gair 2 0-0 4.
Totals:
34 6-9 77.
3-point goals:
A. Gair 3.
Milton (2-11, 2-4) 45
Austin Gainer 1 0-0 2; Dylan Birdsong 0 0-0 0; Ethan Rowe 0 0-0 0; Ashton Krall 0 0-0 0; Kyle Wagner 0 0-0 0; Carter Lilley 0 0-0 0; Xavier Minium 2 0-0 6; Dom Savidge 0 0-0 0; Dale Mitchell 0 0-0 0; Jose Oyola 0 0-2 0; Ceaser Allen 8 2-2 23; Colton Loreman 4 3-5 11; Jace Brandt 1 0-0 3; Eric Baker 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
16 5-9 45.
3-point goals: Allen 5, Minium 2, Brandt.
