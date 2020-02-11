TURBOTVILLE — All season, Warrior Run boys varsity basketball head coach Eric Wertman has been waiting for his team to play a complete game.
In their 21st contest of the 2019-20 campaign, the Defenders finally did just that.
Warrior Run (12-9) dominated visiting Millville (13-6) from start to finish and the Defenders picked up their second straight victory following last Friday’s heartbreaking, 60-57 road loss to Mifflinburg by beating the Quakers, 70-40.
Following his team’s loss to the Wildcats, Wertman insisted that the Defenders were “a resilient team” and in Saturday’s 23-point win over Southern Columbia on Saturday and again Monday night, Warrior Run proved their coach correct by playing with purpose and finishing both victories in compelling fashion.
“I thought we got a ton from our bench tonight, a lot of guys came in and did a really nice job,” Wertman said. “The way we defended, the way we rebounded and the way we executed in the half court, it was definitely our most complete effort of the season.”
The Defenders held a seven-point lead (17-10) at the end of the first quarter thanks to a balanced scoring attack which was highlighted by 3-pointers from Denver Beachel and Kade Anzulavich as well as five points from forward Ethan Hartman.
Beachel and his teammates caught fire in the second quarter and outscored the Quakers, 23-10 to take a 40-20 lead into the locker room at halftime. Beachel scored 10 of his game-high 17 points in the second quarter and added two more 3-pointers. Anzulavich hit another triple and Hartman added four more points in the frame.
“I feel like we played really well, we played together and played as a team and hopefully we can keep this momentum rolling,” Beachel said. “I was just feeling it when I was warming up, I was making my shots and was able to carry it over to the game. I was just letting it fly when I was open.”
Rather than being content with a big halftime lead, Wertman instructed his players to put the pedal down and finish off the Quakers in the third quarter.
Anzulavich hit his third trey of the contest and Hartman added six more points in the frame to put the game out of reach.
The trio of Anzulavich, Hartman and senior forward Ahmahd Keyes were too long for the smaller Millville squad and the Defenders used their size advantage to not only control the glass, but to also alter and contest nearly every shot the Quakers attempted.
“We met before the game and talked about how our length is a monster advantage for us, not only on the glass, but in terms of defending the shot and closing out with a long, high hand,” Wertman said.
Wertman rotated in his reserves and junior varsity players during the fourth quarter and 11 different Defenders found the scoring column.
Beachel added five rebounds, six assists and a steal to go along with his game-high 17. Coming into the game, Beachel needed nine assists to reach 100 for the season, a number which Wertman hasn’t seen in his tenure.
“He should get it on Thursday (Senior Night against Muncy) and I know we haven’t had a kid get to 100 for the season since I’ve been here,” Wertman said. “I think it’s pretty incredible. He got into the teeth of (Millville’s) zone and not only did he create shots for himself, he created shots for his teammates and made them all better. That’s the sign of a really good player.”
Anzulavich finished with nine points and four rebounds while Hartman ended with 15 points and five boards. Keyes had six points, four rebounds, a block and a steal. Braden Bomberger finished with five points, five assists, two rebounds and two steals while Tyler Pick chipped in four points, four rebounds and an assist.
Warrior Run will conclude its regular season Thursday against Muncy.
Entering Monday’s game, the Defenders were the No. 7 seed in the District 4 Class 3A playoff standings and Wertman knows how important it is to keep the train headed in the right direction.
“We’re looking forward to Thursday night and finishing out the season strong,” Wertman said. “I’m pretty proud of our second half, but we’ll continue to get better. They’re gritty and tough we’ll keep grinding.”
Warrior Run 70, Millvile 40
at Warrior Run
Warrior Run 17 23 17 13—70Millville 10 10 12 8—40Warrior Run (12-9) 70
Logan Confer 0 1-2 2; Denver Beachel 7 0-0 17; Mason Sheesley 1 0-0 3; Gabe Hogan 1 0-0 2; Braden Bomberger 2 1-2 5; Coltin Pentycofe 1 0-2 2; Ethan Hartman 6 3-3 15; Ahmahd Keyes 3 0-0 6; Kade Anzulavich 5 0-0 13; Tyler Pick 0 4-4 4; A.J. Bieber 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
27 9-13 70.
3-point goals:
Beachel 3, Anzulavich 3, Sheesley.
Millville (13-6) 40
Mason Hoff 0 0-0 0; Cam Laubach 2 2-4 6; Landon Evans 0 0-0 0; Blake Evans 3 0-0 7; Owen Reichner 3 0-0 7; Will Holdren 4 4-4 14; Dylan Klinger 0 0-0 0; Cole Dewald 0 0-0 0; Patrick Stefan 0 0-0 0; Gage Michael 2 2-4 6; Trevor Pickard 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
14 8-12 40.
3-point goals:
Holdren 2, B. Evans, Reichner.
JV score: Warrior Run, 69-26. High scorers: Warrior Run, Gabe Hogan 20. Millville, Mason Huff 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.