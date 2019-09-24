LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg boys/girls varsity cross country team continued its stellar 2019 campaign by sweeping a home Heartland Athletic Conference crossover dual meet on Tuesday as the Green Dragons bested Milton, Hughesville and Selinsgrove to remain undefeated.
The Green Dragons’ boys squad captured six of the top 10 spots and the girls also placed six out of the top 10 runners in a fine performance by the Lewisburg team.
Lewisburg sophomore Jacob Hess won the boys race with a time of 16:41, 18 seconds ahead of Milton’s Tanner Walter (16:59).
After the race, Hess said that even though he was behind his pace at the two-mile mark, his kick in the final mile allowed him to push through and take home the win.
“I felt pretty good today, but I did have some problems with my breathing early on, but for the most part, I felt pretty good,” Hess said. “I was actually trying to run my first two miles a little bit harder and try to separate myself from the pack, but I messed up my two-mile time a little bit, but I was able at that point to go a little faster in the last mile and kind of make up for it.”
For the Green Dragons, Peter Lantz (17:24) finished fourth, Calvin Bailey (17:32) finished fifth, Evan Hart (18:04) placed seventh, Gianluca Perrone (18:13) finished eighth and Connor Murray (18:27) came in tenth to round out Lewisburg’s top finishers. Brody Bender (18:15) placed ninth and was the only other Milton runner to place in the top 10.
For the girls, Lewisburg’s Hannah Mirshahi ran yet another strong race for the Green Dragons as she took home a first place finish with a winning time of 20:42 which was 12 seconds faster than Milton’s Leah Walter (20:54).
Mirshahi looked comfortable throughout and had barely broken a sweat by the time she turned the corner past the final flag and cruised toward the finish line. The Lewisburg junior broke into a smile 100 yards from the chalk and kept on smiling as she grabbed her first place stick.
“I just felt really good, the first two miles I felt in control and the last mile and kind of kicked it in,” Mirshahi said. “Today, we were supposed to break Milton and Selinsgrove’s top three girls and we’re focused on setting (personal records) at the (Carlisle Invitational) this weekend.”
For Lewisburg, Delaney Humphrey (21:02) finished third, Olivia Beattie (21:07) placed fourth, Samantha Wakeman (21:21) came in sixth, Grace Evans (21:28) placed eighth and Anna Batkowski (21:29) came in ninth. Milton’s Ariane Raymond (21:39) placed 10th.
When asked about her wide smile as she approached the finish line, Mirshahi laughed and said, “I’ve never won a dual meet at home before. I’m just super-excited, I really wanted to win on my home course.”
The Lewisburg boys (11-0) and girls (11-0) will be in action on Saturday at the 27th annual Carlisle Invitational.
BOYS
Lewisburg 19, Milton 42
Lewisburg 21, Hughesville 40
Lewisburg 15, Selinsgrove 50
Hughesville 27, Milton 28
Milton 15, Selinsgrove 49
at Lewisburg
Top 10 finishers and locals only:
1. Jacob Hess, Lew, 16:41; 2. Tanner Walter, Milt, 16:59; 3. Hunter Foust, Hugh, 17:21; 4. Peter Lantz, Lew, 17:24; 5. Calvin Bailey, Lew, 17:32; 6. Ryan Bahr, Hugh, 17:37; 7. Evan Hart, Lew, 18:04; 8. Gianluca Perrone, Lew, 18:13; 9. Brody Bender, Milt, 18:15; 10. Connor Murray, Lew, 18:27; 11. Chen Chen Gu, Lew, 18:27; 12. Bryce Ryder, Lew, 18:27; 14. Noah Shabahang, Lew, 18:29; 15. Timmy Marvin, Milt, 18:40; 16. Chase Bilodeau, Milt, 18:49; 17. Ezra Buonopane, Lew, 19:00; 18. Christopher Rawson, 19:05; 21. Thomas Hess, Lew, 19:33; 22. Clayton Shaffer, Lew, 19:38; 23. Jonah Snyder, Milt, 19:40; 24. Nathan Barnett, Milt, 19:46; 26. Micah Zook, Lew, 20:13; 27. Alessandro Perrone, Lew, 20:13; 28. AJ Wendt, Milt, 20:18; 31. Brandon Newcomer, Milt, 20:34; 31. Logan Bartlett, Lew, 20:40; 34. Jackson Martine, Lew, 20:49; 37. Tyler Lobos, Milt, 21:08; 39. Darren Dershem, Lew, 21:17; 42. Cody Templin, Milt, 21:42; 43. Jonah Carney, Lew, 21:45; 44. Chris Wright, Milt, 21:56.
GIRLS
Lewisburg 19, Milton 43
Lewisburg 18, Selinsgrove 43
Lewisburg 15, Hughesville 50
Selinsgrove 25, Milton 32
Milton 16, Hughesville 47
at Lewisburg
Top 10 finishers and locals only: 1. Hannah Mirshahi, Lew, 20:42; 2. Leah Walter, Milt, 20:54; 3. Delaney Humphrey, Lew, 21:02; 4. Olivia Beattie, Lew, 21:07; 5. Mikayla Carnathan, Sel, 21:14; 6. Samantha Wakeman, Lew, 21:21; 7. Ade Leason, Sel, 21:24; 8. Grace Evans, Lew, 21:28; 9. Anna Batkowski, Lew, 21:29; 10. Ariane Raymond, Milt, 21:39; 11. Alexa Binney, Lew, 21:47; 12. Kyra Binney, Lew, 22:14; 13. Maggie Daly, Lew, 22:18; 16. Liberty Justice-Dean, Lew, 23:07; 17. Katelyn Zimmerman, Milt, 23:14; 18. Grace Walsh, Lew, 23:20; 19. Ariana Garcia-Easton, Lew, 23:21; 20. Karenza Musser, Milt, 24:01; 25. Isabella Romano, Lew, 24:17; 26. Gabriella Rosenberg, Lew, 24:24; 28. Asha Hohmuth, Lew, 25:04; 29. Anaya Davis, Lew, 25:15; 30. Sophia Freeman, 25:30; 32. Ryleigh Stewart, Milt, 26:24; 33. Jillian Hopple, Milt, 27:32; 34. Ashley Shamblen, Milt, 27:39; 36. Riley Godown, Milt, 28:00; 37. Kiran Bedi, Lew, 28:01; 39. Morgan Solomon, Milt, 28:36; 40. Leslie Krebs, 30:22; 41. Jacklyn Hopple, Milt, 31:29; 43. Katlyn Weaver, Milt, 33:37.
