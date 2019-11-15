MILTON — With three boys soccer teams qualifying for the District 4 Class 2A playoffs — Lewisburg, Milton, Warrior Run — it should come as no surprise that those three programs dominated the selections for the Coaches’ Heartland Athletic Conference 2019 all-star teams.
Lewisburg, which finished the season with a 22-1-1 record, a District 4 championship and a semifinal appearance in the PIAA playoffs, led the way with four first team selections and eight overall between the second team and honorable mention.
“I am proud of the boys and their hard work throughout the season. It is nice to see many of them get recognized,” said Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell.
Named to the first team for the Green Dragons were junior forward Anthony Bhangdia, junior midfielder Ben Liscum and senior defenders Will Lowthert and Logan Moore. Liscum was also one of two players from the division named All-State along with Midd-West’s Carter Knepp.
Bhangdia earned his first spot on the first team after he led Lewisburg with 42 goals and 10 assists. Liscum had 24 goals and 35 assists to be named to the first team for the second time in three years following an injury-plagued year in 2018.
For Lowthert and Moore, they helped limit their opponents to only 17 goals on the season as well as anchor a defense that compiled 13 shutouts.
“It is well-deserved honor for Ben to be considered one of the top players in the state. He puts in the work and continues to try to improve,” said Kettlewell. “Will and Logan were great leaders for our team and they lead our defense. They made each of our players better through their work ethic, communication and support of their teammates.”
Making it onto the second team for Lewisburg were junior forward James Koconis (7G, 11A) and junior midfielder Alan Daniel, and the team’s honorable mention selections went to senior forward Anton Permyashkin and junior defender Eli Adams.
Kettlewell, for his part in leading his Green Dragons to the HAC-II title, was named the division’s coach of the year.
“As far as myself it is an honor to be recognized by my peers, but the honor doesn’t come without the effort from all of the players, coaches, and families of the program,” said Kettlewell.
Milton, which had its best season in 11 years by finishing with a 13-6-1 overall record and making it into the quarterfinals of the District 4 Class 2A playoffs, had three players make it onto the first team — senior forward Owen Yoder, senior defender Owen Lilley and senior goalkeeper Colton Loreman.
“We are super proud as a team and coaches to have three boys make the first team,” said Milton coach Eric Yoder. “It has been a long time (probably since the early 2000’s) since Milton has had three players make first team all-stars. This is the first time that each of them have made first team and it is really exciting to see them be recognized.”
Yoder scored eight goals and had 12 assists for the Black Panthers this season, while Lilley and Loreman anchored the defense.
“Owen was the source of a lot of our offense this season,” said coach Yoder. “Lilley was a defensive force for us this season. He had an incredible year and rarely made a defensive mistake.
“Colton had another great season and was tested in goal often — he had 130 saves on the season (482 career saves), and helped us with seven shutouts on the season,” added Milton’s coach.
In addition to those three players, Milton had sophomore forward Carter Lilley, senior midfielder Ian Lilley and senior defender Eric Baker made it onto the second team, plus sophomore midfielder Austin Gainer and senior midfielder Tyler Hendershot landed on the honorable mention team for the Black Panthers.
For Warrior Run (11-8-1), senior forward Tyrese Hazzoum and junior midfielder Alex Hazzoum were named to the HAC-II first team. Tyrese Hazzoum tallied 10 goals and three assists, plus Alex Hazzoum had 25 goals and 10 assists on the season.
Also for the Defenders, sophomore defender Nathan McCormack and senior goalkeeper Keegan Jenkins made it on the second team, plus senior defender Sam Crawford and junior midfielder Brendan Geiger made it onto the honorable mention team.
In Division I, Mifflinburg had senior defender Seth Kline make it onto the first team, plus sophomore defender Cannon Griffith had a spot on the honorable mention team for the Wildcats.
Coaches Heartland Athletic Conference All-Star Teams DIVISION I First team
Forwards: Trey Gentzel, Central Mountain, sr.; Nick Cera, Danville, sr.; Owen Magee, Selinsgrove, jr.; Nick Ritter, Selinsgrove, fr.
Midfielders: Noah Derr, Selinsgrove, jr.; Cam Cowder, Shikellamy, jr.; Jimmy Pombor, Williamsport, so.; Tyler Fausnaught, Williamsport, jr.
Defenders: Blake Nizinski, Danville, sr.; Seth Kline, Mifflinburg, sr.; Jamison Bohner, Selinsgrove, jr.; Wes Engel, Williamsport, sr.
Goalkeeper: Cole Catherman, Selinsgrove, jr.
Second team
Forwards: Parker Miller, Jersey Shore, sr.; Alex Butzler, JS, jr.; Micah Inch, Shik, sr.; Carlos Sevilla, Shik, sr.
Midfielders: Matt Bucaloiu, Dan, so.; Connor Cornelius, JS, so.; Matt Gilfert, Sel, jr.; Kaleb McKeon, Will, jr.
Defenders: Bryce Neff, CM, sr.; Luke Maneval, JS, sr.; Mason Beaver, Sel, jr.; Jon Cramer, Will, sr.
Goalkeeper: Elliott Wannop, Will, jr.
Honorable mention
Cannon Griffith, Miff, defender, so.; Caleb Hill, Will, forward, sr.; Owen Kaar, Will, midfield, fr.; Nick Koontz, Shik, midfield, fr.; Carter Balliet, Shik, defender, sr.; Evan Pickering, Sel, defender, so.; Dylan Watts, Sel, defender, sr.; Eli Reibson, JS, midfield, jr.; Logan Bailey, JS, goalkeeper, jr.; Evan Haas, Dan, goalkeeper, fr.; Dameon White, Dan, defender, fr.; Nate Brinker, CM, midfield, fr.; Taylor Weaver, CM, defender, so.
Player of the Year: Pombor, Williamsport.
Coach of the Year: Chris Lupolt, Selinsgrove.
DIVISION II First team
Forwards: Anthony Bhangdia, Lewisburg, jr.; Nick Eppley, Midd-West, so.; Owen Yoder, Milton, sr.; Angelo Silvagni, Montoursville, sr.; Tyrese Hazzoum, Warrior Run, sr.
Midfielders: Ben Liscum, Lewisburg, jr.; Carter Knepp, MW, sr.; Chase Strohecker, MW, sr.; Alex Hazzoum, WR, jr.
Defenders: Will Lowthert, Lew, sr.; Logan Moore, Lew, sr.; Stefan Leitzel, MW, jr.; Owen Lilley, Milt, sr.
Goalkeeper: Colton Loreman, Milt, sr.
Second team
Forwards: James Koconis, Lew, jr.; Carter Lilley, Milt, so.; Dennis Cole, Shamokin, sr.
Midfielders: Alan Daniel, Lew, jr.; Aiden Steininger, MW, sr.; Ian Lilley, Milt, sr.; Colin Gorini, Mont, sr.
Defenders: Nick Benninger, Central Columbia, sr.; Angus Strohecker, MW, sr.; Eric Baker, Milt, sr.; Nathan McCormack, WR, so.
Goalkeeper: Keegan Jenkins, WR, sr.
Honorable mention
Anton Permyaskin, Lew, forward, sr.; Eli Adams, Lew, defender, jr.; Austin Gainer, Milt, midfield, so.; Tyler Hendershot, Milt, midfield, sr.; Sam Crawford, WR, defender, sr.; Brendan Geiger, WR, midfield, jr.; Conner Anascavage, Sham, midfield, sr.; Carter Smink, Sham, midfield, so.; Ian Plankenhorn, Mont, defender, sr.; Jon Schaefer, Mont, defender, sr.; Josiah Courtney, MW, defender, sr.; Trey Wagner, MW, midfield, jr.; PJ O’Connell, CC, midfield, sr.; Blake Harner, CC, defender, sr.
HAC-II All-State Players: Liscum, Lewisburg; Carter Knepp, MW.
Player of the Year: Knepp, MW.
Coach of the Year: Ben Kettlewell, Lewisburg.
DIVISION III First team
Forwards: Austin Lewis, Hughesville, sr.; Connor Albaugh, Loyalsock, sr.; Brady Dowell, Loy, sr.; Hayden Swinehart, So. Williamsport, so.
Midfielders: Torsten Hartmann, Bloomsburg, sr.; Justus Leighow, Hugh, sr.; Matt Barone, Loy, jr.; Adan Trathen, Southern Columbia, sr.
Goalkeeper: Josh Fuller, Bloom, sr.
Second team
Forwards: Cameron McCarthy, Bloom, jr.; Ahmed Elbetagy, Bloom, so.; Nick Trevouledes, Hugh, so.; Alex Heiser, Loy, sr.
Midfielders: Sisay Doerschler, Bloom, fr.; Andrew Madora, Bloom, jr.; Curtis Sauers, SW, sr.; Quaid Molino, SW, so.
Defenders: Nate Pegg, Bloom, jr.; Kaleb Dabback, Loy, sr.; Alex Reed, Loy, sr.; Nate Persun, SW, sr.
Goalkeeper: Savich Chapman, SC, so.
Honorable mention
Eli Rush, SC, defender, sr.; Alex Morrison, SC, midfield, so.; Mason Shatzer, SW, midfield, sr.; Gabe Harvey, SW, midfield, so.; Oliver Matz, Loy, forward, sr.; Jay Oaks, Loy, midfield, jr.; Spencer Thomas, Hugh, defender, sr.; Ethan Jackson, Hugh, midfield, jr.; James Rabadeux, Bloom, defender, sr.; Bryant LaCroix, Bloom, defender, jr.
HAC-III All-State Player: Leighow, Hughesville.
Player of the Year: Leighow, Hughesville.
Coach of the Year: Ian Scheller, Loyalsock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.