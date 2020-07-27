Penns Creek Raceway Park announces results

PENNS CREEK — Penns Creek Raceway Park announced the results of its go-kart races held Saturday, July 25.
The results are as follows:
• Jr. Predator: 1. Lathan Good; 2. Darrin Adair; 3. Carter Smith; 4. Bryce Barr; 5. Jaylin Brown; 6. Tyler Koppenhaver; 7. Cooper Adair; 8. Aaron Kanagy; 9. Tyler Kline 10. Spencer Beachel.
• Caged Clone Red: 1. Hoyt Black; 2. Ty Devore; 3. Cash Leiby.
• Divas: 1. Karissa Springer; 2. Cindy Strawser; 3. Megan Landau.
• Animal: 1. Trent Kerstetter; 2. Shane Mull.
• Run What Ya Brung: 1. David Graybill Jr.; 2. David Graybill III; 3. Trevor Kerstetter.
• Clone 375: 1. Trevor Kerstetter; 2. Carson Horning; 3. Gideon Manbeck.
• Rookie 2 Caged: 1. Karissa Springer.
• Adult Caged: 1. Frank Drumm.
• Predator 375: 1. Trent Kerstetter; 2. Cole Brown; 3. Isaac Elliott.
• Flat 350: 1. Trevor Kerstetter; 2. Colby Walter; 3. Carson Horning.
• Rookie 1 Caged: 1. Dreden Berkheimer.
• Rookie 2: 1. Garrison Zook; 2. Karrisa Springer; 3. Clark Kemmery.
• Predator 410: 1. Robert Black; 2. Dylan Gibbons; 3. Carter Hosler.
• Winged Outlaws: 1. Cody Zimmerman; 2. Robert Bahnsen; 3. Mike Poorman.
• Clone 340: 1. Trent Kerstetter; 2. Jake Yoder; 3. David Graybill III.
• Jr. Caged: 1. Damien Hahn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.