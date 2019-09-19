MILTON — Prior to Wednesday’s Heartland-I matchup with Selinsgrove, Milton head coach Rod Harris knew that his squad was just as good as any other team in the division, but the Black Panthers didn’t have the wins, or the goals to show for it.
They do now.
Behind a pair of goals from Janae Bergey, and a decisive tally from Alexis Beaver, Milton held on to take a 3-2 victory over Selinsgrove at Milton Area High School.
“That’s a huge win for our ladies. We’ve been in every single game — with Williamsport (a 6-1 loss) and Montoursville (a 3-0 loss). We’ve had some flat halves and we’ve had some flat moments, but we’re in every single game. We just can’t get the ball to bounce our way,” said Harris. “These girls are working so hard and want it so badly — we just need to find a way to get the ball to bounce our way,” added Harris. “(Wednesday), it finally did.”
Harris wanted his players to start Wednesday’s game with intensity, and they did just that.
It took just 2:19 for the Black Panthers (3-4, 2-4 HAC-I) to find the back of the net when Bergey was tripped up inside the box to set up a penalty kick. Bergey took the kick and connected with a hard shot into the lower-right corner of the goal. Selinsgrove goalkeeper Alivia Ravy got a hand on the ball, but Bergey put too much on the kick and it still found its way in.
“A (penalty kick) is always nerve-wracking, but I’ve taken a lot of them so I was pretty confident in it,” said Bergey.
“I thought we had a tremendous amount of opportunities to start the game,” said Harris. “The score could’ve quickly been 4-0 if we would’ve capitalized on a couple of quick through balls we had.”
But after those missed opportunities by Milton, Selinsgrove (4-4-1, 3-2-1) tied the game at 1-1 with 12:09 left in the first half on an unassisted goal by Taylor Stoltzfus.
However, in a span of just over two minutes the Black Panthers turned a tie game into a 3-1 lead following Bergey’s second goal that was scored just 3:18 into the half. Bergey’s shot hit off the out-stretched hands of Ravy, off the bottom of the crossbar and into the net.
It was the second half start that Harris wanted.
“Oh, my goodness, absolutely,” said Milton’s coach. “Janae’s two goals were huge for us to start the game like that.”
Less than two minutes after Bergey’s second goal, Alexis Beaver put back a carom off a free kick by Taylor Snyder to build the Black Panthers’ lead to 3-1.
“Well, it felt good to be up (3-1). I was thinking I got to get to (the ball) to put us up (two) and make us safer,” said Beaver. “I felt like we were comfortable, but there’s always the chance of Selinsgrove coming back, but we stayed strong and did very well.”
Milton definitely wasn’t out of the woods yet as Selinsgrove cut into the Black Panthers’ lead with 11:26 remaining in regulation when Amsa Courtney scored off an assist by Jessica Smith.
“The pressure still wasn’t off (after Beaver’s goal). It felt really, really good to be up by two goals, but this is soccer and anything can happen at any time — especially in girls soccer,” said Harris.
But from there on out, Milton’s defense, and especially goalkeeper Kamryn Snyder, would take care of the rest.
Snyder made 18 saves in the game, and she stopped several point-black shots late in the contest to preserve the lead as well as earn the praise of her head coach.
“Kam had a very big game. She had numerous big saves tonight. I’m very proud of her and very pleased with what Kamryn did today,” said Harris.
After a big win such as this one, Harris hopes the victories continue. Next up for the Black Panthers is a night game on Saturday at Millville.
“It just gets our train rolling. We’ve had a rough start to the season, but we’ve been battling with every team and I believe we’re as strong or stronger than every team out there,” said Milton’s coach. “When we put two halves of soccer together, we are a team that is hard to stop.”
Milton 3, Selinsgrove 2at Milton
First half
Milt-Janae Bergey, penalty kick, 37:41. Sel-Taylor Stoltzfus, unassisted, 12:09.
Second half
Milt-J. Bergey, unassisted, 36:42. Milt-Alexis Beaver, assist Taylor Snyder, 34:57. Sel-Amsa Courtney, assist Jessica Smith, 11:26.
Shots: Selinsgrove, 14-9; Corners: 4-4; Saves: Milton, Kamryn Snyder, 18; Selinsgrove, Alivia Ravy, 5.
