SELINSGROVE — Junior captain Madi Welliver, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, turned away Maggie Moorcones’ penalty kick to propel the Susquehanna University women’s soccer team to its third consecutive Landmark Conference championship appearance. The top-seeded River Hawks advance to the title game 3-2 on penalty kicks following a scoreless draw with fourth-seeded The Catholic University of America.
The defending Landmark Conference champions, Susquehanna (14-3-2) will now host third-seeded Scranton at 1 p.m., Saturday, at Sassafras Field. Scranton (10-5-3) punched its ticket to the championship match with a 3-2 road win over second-seeded Elizabethtown.
For the third straight season, Susquehanna and Catholic (8-7-4) met in the Landmark Conference Championship semifinals. And for the third consecutive year, the River Hawks bested the Cardinals. Last season, CUA lost 2-0 at Susquehanna in the semifinals while SU advanced to the championship game, 3-2 on penalty kicks, in 2017.
The two teams were toe-to-toe in the first half with SU edging the Cardinals, 4-3, in shots while corner kicks were equal at one apiece. Nina Fernandez kept Susquehanna off the board with three stops while Welliver made two saves.
In the second half, the River Hawks dominated possession with a 4-1 shot advantage as well as a 2-0 margin in corners but couldn’t put one past Fernandez.
Catholic had the lone shot of the first overtime period, which was high. The River Hawks then had the only shot of the second overtime frame, which was wide left.
Susquehanna went first in the shootout and sophomore forward Anna Werner connected on her penalty kick.
Reagan Sharkey missed her attempt before junior defender Olivia Parke made hers to give SU a 2-0 lead in the shootout.
Catholic pulled within 2-1 when Victoria Corte-Real connected on her PK before senior midfielder Katie Beluch missed her attempt.
Elizabeth Johnson tied the shootout at 2-2 with her PK before each side’s next penalty kick taker missed to keep it tied.
Sophomore defender Marley Clendenin broke up the tie with her PK to set up Welliver’s big save.
Susquehanna posted a 9-5 advantage in shots, including a 4-3 margin in shots on goal. The River Hawks also tallied a 3-1 edge in corner kicks.
Werner led the way for SU with three shots while senior captain Jenny Charles added a pair.
Welliver finished the night with three stops as the River Hawks avenged their 1-0 regular-season loss at Catholic on Oct. 12.
Welliver named to CoSIDA Academic All-District TeamSELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University women’s soccer player Madi Welliver landed on the 2019 Academic All-District Division III Women’s Soccer First Team, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America and released on Thursday.
Welliver, who’s joined on the team by teammate Katie Beluch, are part of a 12-person team representing District 4, which includes all Division III schools in the Keystone State. The duo is part of a four-person contingent representing the Landmark Conference as Elizabethtown College’s Lydia Lawson and University of Scranton’s Rebecca Russo also made the team. As a first team selection, Welliver and Beluch now move to the Academic All-America ballot.
Welliver, a 6-foot goalie, owns a 4.00 cumulative GPA as an early childhood education (preK-4) major. She has made the Dean’s List both semesters since transferring in prior to her sophomore year from Lycoming College. Welliver was named to the Landmark Winter Academic Honor Roll in 2018-19 as a member of the River Hawk women’s basketball team.
In goal, she ranks fourth in Division III in save percentage (.915), eighth in goals against average (.31), and 10th in shutouts (9). Last season, Welliver was named to the All-Landmark Second Team.
Susquehanna women’s basketball predicted to finish seventh in Landmark preseason pollTOWSON, Md. — The Landmark Conference office released the 2019-20 Landmark Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll and Susquehanna University was selected to finish seventh in the league this season.
The River Hawks are under new leadership as first-year head coach Gabby Holko takes over the program after Jim Reed stepped down after 14 seasons at the helm. Last season, Susquehanna opened up the campaign with a 3-1 record and went on finish with a 6-18 (3-11 LC) mark, missing the conference playoffs for the third season in a row.
A 2019 NCAA Division III Final Four participant and four-time defending Landmark Champion, the University of Scranton was named the preseason favorite with seven of the eight first-place votes for top billing. The Royals have captured seven of 12 Landmark titles.
Elizabethtown, last year’s conference runner-up, picked up the remaining first-place vote and 57 points for second place. Moravian, the 2010 Landmark Champion, tallied 45 points for third place. Following close behind Moravian is The Catholic University of America with 41 points for fourth. The Cardinals won it all in 2012, 2013, and 2015. Drew came in fifth with 24 points while Juniata, the only other school to win the Landmark (2011), notched 19 points for sixth.
Susquehanna, who swept Goucher and split with Drew last season, took the seventh spot, eight points ahead of Goucher.
The River Hawks return 12 letterwinners from last season, including junior Madi Welliver, a graduate of Warrior Run High School.
Also returning are All-Landmark Second Team selections Erin McQuillen and Amanda Lemire, who led the league with a 51.0 3-point field goal percentage, and McQuillen, who finished third with a 39.7-percent from downtown.
McQuillen was also second with an 84.4-free throw percentage, third with 3.9 assists per game, and tied for fifth with 14.7 points per game.
The frontcourt will be led by forwards Alanna Connolly, Welliver and Olivia Brandt, who combined for 342 points, 309 rebounds, and 37 blocks last season.
Welliver last year played in 23 games, starting 18, and she led the team with 21 blocks and averaged 4.1 points per game and 5.4 rebounds per game.
Susquehanna will be on the road for its season-opener on Wednesday, Nov 13 at Johns Hopkins before facing William Paterson University in its home-opener the following Wednesday at 6 p.m. in O.W. Houts Gymnasium.
Bucknell’s Ali Russo named to Academic All-Patriot League in women’s soccerLEWISBURG — Senior Ali Russo, a four-year starter as a defensive midfielder and outside back for the Bucknell women’s soccer team, earned a spot on the Academic All-Patriot League Team on Thursday.
Russo anville designed an interdepartmental major with a focus on kinesiology, with minors in economics and religious studies. She carries a 3.59 GPA, and she is also one of the most active student-athletes in leadership and engagement activities.
Russo also works as a student-athletic trainer at Bucknell, and in her home state of New Jersey has trained kids aged 7-17 in agility, footwork, and overall fitness.
On the soccer field, Russo is a two-year team captain who never came off the field this season. She played in all 78 of Bucknell’s games over the last four seasons, and she played in every minute of every game in 2019. A Third Team All-Patriot League selection as a freshman in 2016, Russo was a key player on Bucknell’s Patriot League championship teams in 2016 and 2017.
Eleven student-athletes from the 10 Patriot League schools comprise the Academic All-Patriot League Team. The Bison have now had at least one representative on the squad in each of the 10 years since the award debuted in 2010.
Warriors place six on All-MAC Commonwealth men’s soccer teamsWILLIAMSPORT — Surged on by a second-place finish in the MAC Commonwealth, the Lycoming College men’s soccer team has also tied the program’s high-water mark with six All-MAC Commonwealth selections, the conference announced on Thursday.
Junior Jared Moses earned his second First Team All-MAC Commonwealth midfielder honors to highlight the team, while sophomore forward Kalu Ume, senior midfielder Tanner Fonjweng, senior defender Nick Thornton and freshman defender Brayden Wise were all second-team picks. Sophomore Colin Wieand picked up honorable mention honors as a defender for his second selection to the team.
Moses, the team’s central midfielder, has helped the Warriors to six straight wins while serving key roles on both the offensive and defensive ends of the field. He averages 77 minutes per game in that role and has one assist to his credit. Moses was also a First Team All-MAC Commonwealth pick as a sophomore, also earning Second Team All-Mid-Atlantic Region honors.
Ume, despite playing in just 14 games, is tied for the team lead in goals with four, all of which have been game winners. A year after an injury kept him off the field, Fonjweng returned to the Warriors as a team captain in 2019 and has led the team in scoring with four goals and three assists. Thornton earned his first all-conference honors in his third year as a starter, as the outside back has posted a career-best two goals and two assists this year. Wise, the team’s other outside back, has been just as impressive for the Warriors during his rookie year. He has averaged 77 minutes a game while making all 19 starts, helping the team to 10 shutouts defensively and also serving as a run-maker to kickstart the offense.
The Warriors will face Messiah College in the MAC Commonwealth Championship game on Saturday at a time to be announced.
December 6 Lehigh-Penn State wrestling match at Stabler Arena now sold outBETHLEHEM — Lehigh Athletics has announced that the highly-anticipated wrestling match between the Mountain Hawks and top-ranked and four-time defending national champion Penn State on Friday, Dec. 6 at Stabler Arena is now sold out.
The current fixed-seat capacity for Stabler Arena is 5,619. Penn State’s last visit to Stabler Arena in February 2016 set a Lehigh on-campus home dual record with 5,909 fans. Less than two years later, the Mountain Hawks and Nittany Lions helped set a Lehigh home dual meet attendance record with a crowd of 9,896 at a sold-out PPL Center in Allentown.
Penn State’s last five visits to Bethlehem have produced crowds larger of 4,700 or better. The historic 100th meeting between Lehigh and Penn State in December 2011 drew 5,584 fans, which ranks fourth on Lehigh’s all-time home dual attendance list. Penn State’s last two visits have brought the top two home dual crowds in Lehigh history. Number three on this list was the 5,828 that witnessed No. 3 Lehigh battle No. 1 Oklahoma State in February 2005.
A limited amount of tickets for the Penn State match may be available leading up to match day. Please continue to check LehighTickets.com for any limited release tickets.
