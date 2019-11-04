FREDERICK, Md. — Senior Kaylee Long, a graduate of Milton Area High School, led the Lycoming College cross country teams at the Middle Atlantic Conference Championships on Saturday at Utica Park, as she finished 65th to help the women’s team to a 14th-place finish, while the men took 15th.
Long posted a time of 25:19.8 to take 65th in the field of 143 runners. Freshman Claire Shaffer added a career-best time of 26:50.4 to take 101st. Senior Amanda Goulden posted a season-best 29:42.9 and senior Kayla Nowak just missed a career-best by a tenth of a second, posting a 33:06.0. Freshmen Kaitlyn Welch did post a career-best in 34:46.8.
On the men’s side, the Warriors grouped their top seven runners within three minutes of each other, as it posted a 15th-place finish. Senior Logan Franquet led the team with a 112th-place finish in a career-best 30:38.6 and junior Daniel Moses added a 31:38.8 to take 123rd. Junior Maverick Stenger, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area School, posted a 31:49.7 to take 125th and junior Guillermo Quintero posted a career-best 33:12.13 to take 134th and freshman Geo Castillo had a career-best 33:14.1 to round out the scoring five.
The Warriors wrap up the 2019 season at the NCAA Mideast Regional at Lehigh University on Saturday, Nov. 16, with the men’s race starting at 11 a.m. and the women’s at 12 p.m.
Football Warriors shake up MAC with 51-14 win over Misericordia
WILLIAMSPORT — Sophomore Elijah Shemory threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 114 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Lycoming College football team to a 51-14 win to end Misericordia University’s hopes for a Middle Atlantic Conference title on Saturday at David Person Field.
Shemory became the first Warrior to rush for four touchdowns in a game since Blake Bowman did it against FDU-Florham in 2015, as he plowed in from seven yards out in the first quarter, one-yard out in the second, 48 yards in the third and four yards out in the fourth. He finished 16-of-24 passing for 201 yards and two more scores.
Lycoming (3-5, 2-4 MAC) piled up 543 yards of total offense, their second straight game above 500, as they ran for 342 yards on 55 carries, with senior Keith Batkowski notching 48 yards on 14 carries, freshman Joey Guida notching 46 yards on seven carries and sophomore Chase Cramer adding seven carries for 44 yards. Freshman Nick Breiner rushed twice for 40 yards and a score.
Lycoming scored on its second play from scrimmage, with Shemory finding Toczylousky on a cross, who bounced off a defender and took off for a 61-yard score. Misericordia (4-3, 4-2 MAC) answered with a 14-play, 72-yard drive to score, but Lycoming answered with a nine-play, 74-yard drive, as Shemory found Johnson for a 21-yard score after finding Toczylousky for 23 yards on the play before that.
On the ensuing kickoff, Wright forced a fumble that Toczylousky fell on at the 24-yard line. Four plays later, Shemory crashed in from seven yards out, giving Lycoming a 21-7 lead.
Shemory ended Lycoming’s first drive in the third quarter when he broke into the secondary for a 48-yard score off a QB draw. On the next drive, senior Jamie Fisher canned a 37-yard field goal for his eighth of the season, giving Lycoming a 37-14 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Shemory added a four-yard score to wrap up his day with 10:50 left. Lycoming had one more drive, rushing 78 yards on eight plays, with Breiner scoring from 11 yards out to cross the 50-point mark for the first time this year.
The Lycoming defense, meanwhile, allowed just 28 yards of total offense to the Cougars in the second half. The Warriors get back on the field on Saturday, Nov. 9, when they head to Lebanon Valley for a 1 p.m. MAC game.
Shemory named MAC Offensive Player of the Week
WILLIAMSPORT — After having a hand in six of the team’s seven touchdowns to knock Misericordia out of the race for a Middle Atlantic Conference title, sophomore quarterback Elijah Shemory has picked up his first career MAC Offensive Player of the Week award, the conference office announced on Sunday.
Shemory became the first Warrior to rush for four touchdowns in a game since Blake Bowman did it against FDU-Florham in 2015, as he plowed in from seven yards out in the first quarter, one-yard out in the second, 48 yards in the third and four yards out in the fourth. He finished 16-of-24 passing for 201 yards and two more scores, tossing a 67-yard touchdown and a 21-yard one.
Lycoming (3-5 overall, 2-4 MAC) piled up 543 yards of total offense, their second straight game above 500, as the ran for 342 yards on 55 carries, led by Shemory’s 114 yards.
Bloomsburg 26, Millersville 21 Saturday at Millersville
Notes: Redshirt freshman quarterback Logan Leiby, a Selinsgrove High grad, posted 286 yards of total offense and three total touchdowns, and redshirt freshman wide receiver Steven Arrington broke out with a career-high 120 yards receiving, as Bloomsburg won its third consecutive game on Saturday afternoon with a 26-21 victory at Millersville University. The Huskies improved to 4-5 overall and 3-3 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division while the Marauders dropped to 2-7 overall and 1-5 in the division.
Leiby completed 16-of-27 for 210 yards and two touchdowns and then added a career-high 76 yards rushing and another score on 16 carries as he helped the Huskies to 412 yards of total offense and nearly 40 minutes in time of possession on Saturday afternoon. Leiby completed passes to just four different receivers with Arrington leading the way with a career-high 120 yards and a touchdown on six receptions.
No. 20 Susquehanna 56, Gettysburg 13 Saturday at Gettysburg
Notes: The No. 20/22 Susquehanna University football team put up a season-best 56 points Saturday afternoon as seven different River Hawks found the end zone, scoring two touchdowns in each quarter for their fifth straight victory. Susquehanna (7-1, 6-1 CC) posted a 56-13 Centennial Conference road win over the host Gettysburg College Bullets.
This is the fourth time in the series history with Gettysburg that Susquehanna has dropped 50-plus points on the Bullets, the third time it has happened on the Bullets’ home turf, and the second time SU has tallied more than 50 points in a win. In its first year with the Centennial Conference, Susquehanna lost a 61-50 decision in Gettysburg but the following season, SU came away with a 56-55 overtime triumph in Musselman Stadium. In 2016, the River Hawks tallied a 55-40 win over Gettysburg in Selinsgrove,
With Saturdays, Susquehanna has now won two straight over the Bullets and three of the last four matchups for a 7-10 all-time record. The Centennial Conference standings remain the same for now as No. 6 Muhlenberg College (8-0, 7-0 CC) knocked off Johns Hopkins University (5-3, 4-3 CC), 31-16, today to stay undefeated and in first place. SU maintains a hold of second followed by Johns Hopkins and Dickinson College (5-3, 4-3 CC) in a tie for third to round out the top four teams in the league.
