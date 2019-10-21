Cross country
Lycoming College
Saturday at Hood College Open
Notes: For the second time this season and the third time in her career, senior Kaylee Long, a graduate of Milton Area High School, has set the Lycoming women’s program record for fastest 6K race with a time of 23:48.7 to place ninth at the Hood College Open on Saturday. Long bested her previous record of 23:57.1 set at the Lock Haven Invitational on Sept. 21. Long originally brook the mark as a freshman in 2016 when she finished the NCAA Mideast Regional in 24:01. Long’s top-10 finish helped the Warriors place eighth out of 13 teams. For the men, junior Maverick Stenger, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, placed 89th in Saturday’s 8K race in 32:19.8.
Lock Haven University
Saturday at 31st Gettysburg Invitational
Notes: The Bald Eagles finished 12th out of 28 teams. Leading the way was Warrior Run High School graduate Hunter Confair, who was 86th overall out of 230 runners in 28:49.2 over the 8K course.
Women’s soccer
Susquehanna 3, Goucher 0
Saturday at Susquehanna
Notes: Three different River Hawks scored and junior captain Madi Welliver, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, made two stops in a Landmark Conference win. Su improves to 11-3-1, 4-1 LC; while Goucher is 5-11, 1-4. It is the River Hawks’ ninth shutout of the season, as well as the ninth game this season the team has scored at least three goals. For Welliver, she recorded her seventh solo shutout of the year.
Navy 1, Bucknell 0 (OT)
Saturday at Navy
Notes: First-place Navy topped second place Bucknell in overtime on a Carolyn Mang goal Saturday at Glenn Warner Soccer Facility. The Mids improved to 4-1-1 in Patriot League play and now have a league-high 13 points, while the Bison (3-3) remain with nine points with two big home games coming up this week, with their next game on Wednesday night versus Loyola.
Field hockey
Bucknell 6, Colgate 1
Saturday at Lewisburg
Notes: Fueled by two-goal performances from Kaelyn Long and Leah Fogelsanger, the Bison topped Colgate for their third Patriot League win of the season. Bucknell travels to Lafayette for its next game on Saturday at noon.
Bloomsburg 2, Seton Hill 0
Saturday at Seton Hill
Notes: Selinsgrove High School grad Tessa Hoffman scored the first goal for the Huskies, who snapped a four-game losing skid and won their first PSAC-East game of the season. Bloomsburg improves to 4-10, 1-5 in league play. Seton Hill is 1-10, 0-6.
Football
Susquehanna 31, Moravian 7
Saturday at Moravian
Notes: The No. 21/24 River Hawks scored 24 points in the second quarter to take the Centennial Conference win over Moravian. Sophomore quarterback Michael Ruisch rushed for two touchdowns as SU (5-1, 4-1 CC) did all of its damage on the ground, spoiling homecoming for Moravian (1-5, 1-4). The win marks the River Hawks’ five consecutive win in Bethlehem. It is also the first time since a 10-point victory over Moravian in 2013 that SU has posted a double-digit win over the Greyhounds.
Bloomsburg 22, East Stroudsburg 17
Saturday at East Stroudsburg
Notes: Defense and special teams accounted for all 22 points as the Huskies beat the Warriors on Saturday. Bloomsburg, which stopped a four-game losing skid, improved to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the PSAC-East standings, while ESU dropped to 5-2, 2-2.
Bloomsburg’s defense held ESU to 279 total yards while accounting for nine of the Huskies’ points. Junior Aaron Trumino recovered a fumble in the endzone, junior Alex Findura posted a safety, and the Huskies also got an 87-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Cameron Shollenberger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.