Truex, NASCAR foundations team for Cancer Hero Program

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. and his foundation, Martin Truex Jr. Foundation (MTJF), are teaming up with The NASCAR Foundation and more than 40 drivers from all three national NASCAR series to implement the Nominate a Cancer Hero Program.
The MTJF and The NASCAR Foundation are both champions for the health and well-being of others. With September designated as childhood and ovarian cancer awareness month, the two foundations are partnering to celebrate and support those champions who have overcome the battles of childhood and ovarian cancer.
Several drivers are auctioning off their driver signature location to be replaced with a cancer hero’s name during the September NASCAR race weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Through Tuesday, Sept. 1, the eBay auction site will be live for donors to bid. Participants are encouraged to bid on this program to honor a childhood or ovarian cancer champion or a medical provider who made a difference during a cancer patients’ battle.
Proceeds from this program will support Martin Truex Jr. Foundation Children’s Emergency Department in Huntersville, N.C. as well as integrative therapies for women and children undergoing cancer treatments and child life services across our racing communities.
“We are honored Martin and his foundation have allowed us to participate in this incredible program,” stated Nichole Krieger, Executive Director of The NASCAR Foundation. “This partnership is a powerful example of how the NASCAR industry can come together to significantly impact the lives of children in need.”
To view a complete list of participating drivers and to place a bid, visit NASCARfoundation.org/mtjf.
Erik Moses named Nashville Superspeedway president
LEBANON, Tenn. — Erik Moses, a veteran sports executive and seasoned venue management leader, has been named president of Nashville Superspeedway.
Moses most recently served as the founding president of the XFL’s DC Defenders, where the team was in first place in the Eastern Division and ranked among the league’s best in ticket sales, game-day experience and social media engagement.
“I am excited to join the team at Dover Motorsports to lead the reopening of the Nashville Superspeedway and bring the excitement of Cup Series racing to Middle Tennessee,” Moses said. “I have long admired NASCAR for its commitment to the fan experience and am thrilled to have the opportunity to create the optimal race day experience that NASCAR fans deserve in a market that has such a rich history with the sport.
Prior to the XFL and following several roles in private and corporate legal practice, Moses had an extensive career across a variety of sports leadership and city government positions around Washington D.C.
Dover Motorsports Inc. previously announced the 1.33-mile concrete track and surrounding 700 acres in Lebanon, Tenn., will be reopening in June 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.