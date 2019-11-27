Basketball
7th grade girls
Milton 25, Midd-West 6
High scorers: Milton, A. Gainer, 13; G. Vega-Garcia, 4; C. Roush, 2; A. Murray, 2; K. Snyder, 2; K. Nickles, 2. Midd-West: L. Zrtatzn, 4; M. Franquet, 2.
College women
Bloomsburg 67, Holy Family 62
at Bloomsburg University
Notes: Senior Taylor Montana recorded her first double-double of the season and freshman McKenna Hayward provided a tremendous offensive spark off the bench as the Huskies overcame a slow start to knock off visiting Holy Family at Nelson Field House. With the win, the Huskies improved to 2-3 overall while the Tigers dropped to 2-2 on the season.
College wrestling
Recent scores
Oregon State 26, George Mason 16
Hofstra 24, Air Force 12
Missouri 39, Central Missouri 3
Arizona State 19, Penn State 18
Nebraska 28, Wyoming 7
Cal State Bakersfield 16, Buffalo 15
North Carolina State 25, Cornell 9
Princeton 18, Lehigh 14
Wisconsin 31, Utah Valley State 13
North Carolina State 31, Binghamton 9
Stanford 21, Columbia 19
Cal Poly 23, Buffalo 10
Iowa 29, Iowa State 6
Nebraska 23, Northern Iowa 19
Oklahoma State 21, Minnesota 12
Pitt 19, Lehigh 18
Michigan 22, Central Michigan 18
Northwestern 28, North Dakota State 18
North Carolina 22, Chattanooga 15
Army 35, West Virginia 4
Northern Illinois 19, Clarion 17
Purdue 31, Northern Illinois 8
Upcoming schedule
Saturday
Northern Colorado at Fresno State
Sunday:
Lock Haven at Mat Town Open I, hosted by Lock Haven
Ohio at Chattanooga
Appalachian State at North Carolina
Cornell at Ohio State
Augustana (SD) at North Dakota State
Wisconsin at Iowa

