BLOOMSBURG — It was quite a day for area boys in the PIAA District 4 Cross Country Championships Class AA race at Bloomsburg.
Lewisburg (Jacob Hess, Peter Lantz, Calvin Bailey, Evan Hart, Thomas Hess, Gianluca Perrone, Connor Murray) showed why it is one of the Pennsylvania teams that has a shot at a PIAA championship, rolling to its second consecutive district title by placing all five of its scoring runners in the top 10. Sophomore Jacob Hess claimed his first individual gold with a run of 16:12.
Milton (Tanner Walter, Broday Bender, Colton Loreman, Timothy Marvin, Chase Biodeau, Jonah Snyder, Brandon Newcomer) claimed the second AA state team berth with a gutsy end of the race effort from Loreman, Marvin and Biodeau which bested second-place favorite Danville by just four points.
And Warrior Run qualified Damien Moser, Caden Dufrene and Andrew Adams for state competition proving to at least one Defenders runner that hard work eventually pays off.
In Class AA, the top two teams plus the top 10 runners who are not part of those teams secure a place at the PIAA Championships in Hershey on November 2.
The Green Dragons have been so dominant this year that Coach Ron Hess has only unleashed their fire at select meets. Thursday’s district race was one of them.
“I wanted to let them roll with the race today,” he said. “I said, ‘Let’s put one together.’”
The game plan was tailored for Jacob Hess, who lost to Loyalsock’s Aljendro Quintana last year. It was designed to get the sophomore gold medalist as well as the entire team out to a fast enough start to gas the rest of the competition.
“My plan was to come through the first couple of miles as fast as I could,” said Jacob. “I know if I come through at a high place, my team will come through in high places.”
Lantz, the team’s lone senior, came in third overall (16:44).
“I just wanted to go out and show what I can do — which is run fast,” said Lantz. “We did that today.”
“I’m happy for (Lantz) to get his day as a senior,” said the Lewisburg coach.
Bailey, Hard and Thomas Hess crossed the line 7, 9, 10 respectively with a separation of just 10 seconds.
The plan for Lewisburg’s front runner, though, didn’t work for everyone.
“The plan was give it all you have in the first two miles and then what you have left,” said Bailey. “(But) I gassed in the first mile.”
“My main goal was to go out hard and stick with Calvin,” said Hart. “We stuck with that.”
Thomas Hess, who is just a freshman, credited the entire team will helping to get the best out of him. But said his older brother has a special way of doing it.
“My brother, being as good as he is, pushes me in other ways,” said the frosh.
Milton
The Black Panthers took home team silver last year, and despite graduation losses they thought they had a shot at beating Danville. But by the middle of Thursday’s race, Coach Tom Leeser’s hopes were waning as his team had fallen behind the Ironmen.
But at the end, Milton dug deep.
It started with senior and four-time state qualifier Tanner Walter who passed people at the end to take fourth in a course-best time of 16:48.
“I wanted to be top-five and take my team to states,” said Walter. “That was my main goal.
“In the race I wanted to stay with (Lewisburg’s) Lantz but I fell back. I caught (Warrior Run’s) Damien (Moser) on the last 800 and then I thought I’m not going to lose to the other guys in front of me.”
Benfer fell short of his plan to best Danville’s No. 2 but no matter as Milton’s 3, 4, 5 runners dug deep.
“The middle guys stepped it up and that got us (the state berth),” said Benfer.
“That was just awesome,” said Loreman who was third across the line for Milton. “I passed four people coming up home stretch.”
“I was behind (Danville’s) 3 and 4 runners and then I passed their 4 at the end,” said Marvin.
“I just tried to get the next kid in front of me,” said Bilodeau. “I beat their No. 5 by quite a bit.”
“The team fought and we pulled it off,” said Loreman.
Warrior Run
Defenders senior Moser placed sixth in the race (16:52) punching his ticket to Hershey for the fourth time.
“Halfway through the race I lost track of some of the front-runners,” said Moser. “But I’m happy I made it to the next stage.”
Junior Andrew Adams, who finished 14th overall, is making his first trip to states.
“I started out fast,” said Adams. “In the second mile I kept passing people and the third mile I fought tooth and nail and collapsed at the finish line.”
For Caden Dufrene, who finished 13th overall, qualifying for states was almost a sigh. Last year the now junior was hoping to qualify but had an off day.
“This means a lot,” said Dufrene. “I’ve been working hard for two years. Working with my teammates has kept me motivated.
“Things don’t always happen like you want them to but now it’s worth it.”
District 4 Class 2A Championships
at Bloomsburg University
Team scores and key:
1. Lewisburg (Lew) 30; 2. Milton (Milt) 99; 3. Danville (Dan) 103; 4. Warrior Run (WR) 131; 5. Shikellamy (Shik) 153; 6. Central Columbia (CC) 188; 7. Loyalsock (Loy) 197; 8. Mansfield (Man) 229; 9. Athens (Ath) 251; 10. Mount Carmel (MCA) 254; 11. Jersey Shore (JS) 272; 12. Cowanesque Valley 293; 13. Shamokin (Sham) 313; 14. Mifflinburg (Miff) 348; 15. Selinsgrove (Sel) 369; 15. Montoursville (Mont) 403; 17. Columbia Montour Vo-Tech (CMVT) 470.
Individuals (locals and state qualifiers only): 1. Jacob Hess (Lew) 16:12; 2. Alejandro Quintana (Loy) 16:29; 3. Peter Lantz (Lew) 16:44; 4. Tanner Walter (Milt) 16:48; 5. Krystof Lapotsky (MCA) 16:48; 6. Damien Moser (WR) 16:52; 7. Calvin Bailey (Lew) 17:05; 8. Rory Lieberman (Dan) 17:10; 9. Evan Hart (Lew) 17:14; 10. Thomas Hess (Lew) 17:15; 11. Eli Zakarian (Dan) 17:15; 12. Conner Anascavage (Sham) 17:16; 13. Caden Dufrene (WR) 17:19; 14. Tyler Davies (CC) 17:23; 15. Andrew Adams (WR) 17:24; 16. Sam Shedden (Man) 17:27; 17. Broday Bender (Milt) 17:28; 18. Gianluca Perrone (Lew) 17:39; 22. Colton Loreman (Milt) 17:47; 25. Timothy Marvin (Milt) 17:54; 28. Connor Murray (Lew) 17:58; 31. Chase Bilodeau (Milt) 18:04; 47. Jason Wood (WR) 19:04; 52. Liam Boyer (WR) 19:12; 59. Tyler Foltz (Miff) 19:27; 60. Jonah Snyder (Milt) 19:28; 61. Izaak Grodotzke (Miff) 19:28; 63. Brandon Newcomer (Milt) 19:31; 67. Daniel Reimer (Miff) 19:41; 81. Harrison Abram (Miff) 20:28; 88. Carson Brubaker (Miff) 20:49; 89. Spencer Fogelman (WR) 20:52; 99. Dominic Dorman (Miff) 21:34; 104. Omar Whiting (Miff) 22:50.
