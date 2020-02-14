LEWISBURG — Bucknell’s Zach Hartman, Matthew Kolonia, Darren Miller and Drew Phipps have all appeared in the first NCAA rating percentage index.
In addition, Hartman and Phipps made the second of four NCAA Coaches’ Panel Rankings, which, in conjunction with the rating percentage index, are used in the selection process to determine the qualifiers for the 2020 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.
In the RPI, Hartman (165) checked in at 21st, Kolonia (149) at 27th, Phipps (197) at 29th and Miller (133) at 32nd. In the NCAA Coaches’ Panel Rankings, Hartman was listed 14th, up three spots from the first iteration. Phipps moved down one spot, coming in at 29th.
Hartman, who moved up a weight class in 2019-20, currently boasts an 22-6 record, including an unbeaten 11-0 mark in dual action. He is the outright team leader in pins (8) and technical falls (3); he is also second to Phipps in overall and dual wins.
Phipps has had a strong senior year. With an overall record of 24-5, he is one victory away from tying his career high set last season. Phipps is the outright team leader in overall wins and dual wins; he is tied for the team lead in EIWA dual wins (8). To date, Phipps has placed first at two invitationals: November’s Jonathan Kaloust Bearcat Open and January’s David H. Lehman F&M Open.
Kolonia has enjoyed a breakout junior year. Currently 15-6, and 8-4 in dual action, he placed second at November’s Jonathan Kaloust Bearcat Open and third at November’s Navy Classic. He is also 7-1 in EIWA dual action.
Miller has excelled as a freshman, posting a 17-11 record to date. At 8-1 in EIWA dual action, he is tied for the team lead in EIWA dual wins; he is also 9-4 in overall dual action. Like Phipps and Kolonia, he made the podium at November’s Jonathan Kaloust Bearcat Open, taking third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.