ALMEDIA — The Lewisburg field hockey team found itself in an unenviable position being down by two goals just a little more than 10 minutes into Tuesday’s PIAA Class A first round game against Wyoming Area.
The Warriors opened the second half the same way, and the Green Dragons couldn’t recover as they fell, 3-0, in the matchup held at Central Columbia Area High School.
District 2 runner-up Wyoming Area (19-2-1) didn’t show Lewisburg (18-3-1) anything it hasn’t seen before on the season, aside from the fact the Warriors got two goals from leading scorer Lauren Parente within a span of six minutes to begin the game.
According to Lewisburg coach Daneen Zaleski, the back-to-back goals by Parente definitely made a difference in the game and they affected how the Green Dragons played against the Warriors.
“I think we played Wyoming Area evenly in field play,” said Zaleski. “We didn’t capitalize when we were in the circle and they did, and I think one of their goals went off our stick.”
Parente capitalized on Wyoming Area’s first scoring chance of the game when she took a pass from Toni Minichello and poked the ball in under Lewisburg goalkeeper Kerstin Koons with just 4:03 off the clock.
The Warriors’ leading scorer was at it again 6:11 later as Parente gave her team a 2-0 lead off a penalty corner. Though the teams both recorded six penalty corners apiece, Parente’s goal was a direct result of Wyoming Area making the most of its opportunity.
Kari Melberger received the ball on the corner and immediately fired it in to the right post, which was where Parente was waiting to make the easy tip-in for a 2-0 lead with 19:46 remaining in the first half.
“I think my girls were trying to figure out Wyoming Area (early in the first half). We controlled right away, and (some of our best pressure) was really early,” said Zaleski.
“But then Wyoming Area scored, and I think we would’ve been okay if we would’ve come back and we could’ve put one in. I think corner-wise, I’m pretty sure we had more corners than them (4-3 in the first half), we just could not capitalize.”
Zaleski tried to rally her troops at the break, but it went for nought as the Warriors got a goal from Minichello a mere 83 seconds into the second half. Melberger assisted on the goal.
“They got in the goal again, on another “odd” goal. None of their goals were (normal). Like I told the girls afterwards, ‘It just wasn’t our day.’ We just couldn’t poke one in.
After that third goal Lewisburg clamped down on Wyoming Area defensively, but the Green Dragons still couldn’t get anything going offensively.
“I felt like we weren’t capitalizing the chances we were getting. I thought my girls played their game — other than the fact we didn’t score,” said Zaleski. “We scored 106 goals through the season. We should’ve been able to score and we didn’t.”
“But that’s the name of the game,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
However, the loss doesn’t deter from the fact that the Green Dragons posted their best season in quite some time along with capturing their first District 4 title in 15 years.
“Oh my gosh, no. They got a district championship. It’s just, you got the seven seniors that were on the team, and it’s kind of hard for me to see my daughter (Izzy Zaleski) be done,” said an emotional coach Zaleski, who believes the game and the season in general will help keep the team moving forward.
“I said thanks to the seniors, and I told (the underclassmen) they are here, they know what it feels like and they need to get back here — they should get back here,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
“There’s no reason not to (think the team won’t get back to states). They are a good team. We’re losing a few players, but there’s still a lot of talent on that team, so hopefully they can do it again.”
Wyoming Area 3, Lewisburg 0
PIAA Class A first round
at Central Columbia High School
First half
WA-Lauren Parente, assist Toni Minichello, 25:57. WA-Parente, assist Kara Melberger, 19:46.
Second half
WA-Minichello, assist Melberger, 28:37.
Shots: Wyoming Area, 8-4; Penalty corners: 6-6; Saves: Wyoming Area, Ellie Glatz, 5; Lewisburg, Kerstin Koons, 4.
