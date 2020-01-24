What will you be doing between now and Feb. 29? I don’t know what your answer is, but for me I’ll be hoping for that occasional sunny day so that I can do a little late season small game hunting.
What better way to walk off a few of those holiday pounds than to do it while searching for cottontails, pheasants and squirrels – all of which can be hunted up until closing time on Feb. 29. It sure beats the treadmill!
Whether alone or with friends, hunting winter small game has always been a favorite pastime. Not only is it a great chance to stretch those muscles and breath some crisp fresh air, it’s a beautiful time to observe nature. This is especially true when we’ve just had a fresh snow. There’s something about snow that freshens the landscape. Add to that the promise of adventure from sighting the tracks of game and well, if you’re a hunter you’ll know what I mean.
Though I personally am a tried and true bird dog enthusiast, there’s something about a fresh snow that demands a need to team up with a beagle or two. If you’ve never hunted wintertime cottontails in the company of an excited beagle, you don’t know what you’re missing. While I love the classic beauty of a pointing dog marking a pheasant, listening to the bawling and barking of a pack of beagles puzzling out a rabbit’s trail is a close second for this dog lover. The excitement the hounds show is contagious, flowing not only from one another but into the hunter as well. Like all serious dog owners, for most “beagle guys and girls” it’s not about the shooting of an animal nearly as much as it is about the chase. There’s just something special about watching a hunting dog doing what it was born to do.
Not only can winter small game hunting be a social event shared with friends and family, but any harvest made can also be a good reason to join with friends over a hot meal on a cold winter’s day. Pheasant, squirrel and rabbit can all be combined together to make such traditional comfort foods as a classic Dutch pot pie or perhaps a kettle of corn soup. The kind of food that helps keep the winter cold at bay.
Isn’t it time you get out for a bit of fresh air and exercise? The seasons are winding down, so call a friend or two, grab a few shells for the old scatter gun, slip on your brush pants and head out for some winter small game hunting. You won’t regret it.
