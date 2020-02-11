SUNBURY — The Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference will be holding its 8th Annual PHAC Basketball Championships beginning Wednesday and running through Friday at Shikellamy High School’s Phil Lockcuff Field House.
This year’s participants include boys teams Danville (Division I champion), Loyalsock (II) and Mount Carmel (III), with Montoursville (II) claiming the Wild Card thanks to the Warriors’ victory over Hughesville Monday. The semifinals will be held on Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m.
On the girls side, the division champions are Danville (I), Central Columbia (II) and Loyalsock (III), with Bloomsburg (III) being the Wild Card team. The girls semifinals are Thursday beginning at 6 p.m.
The championship games for both boys and girls are Friday at 6 p.m. (girls) and 8 p.m. (boys).
Last year’s champions were Mifflinburg’s girls team, as well as Loyalsock’s boys.
Muscala jersey retirement is SaturdayLEWISBURG — The jersey retirement ceremony of former Bucknell University great Mike Muscala will be Saturday during halftime of the Bison’s 2 p.m. home game against American.
Muscala will be attendance and he will be signing autographs after the game while the annual Bucknell Alumni Game is taking place.
Lutz named MAC Commonwealth Offensive Player of the WeekWILLIAMSPORT — After posting a 30-point game for the second time this season, Lycoming College junior forward Erica Lutz has earned her second career MAC Commonwealth Offensive Player of the Week award, the conference office announced on Monday.
Lutz, the first Warrior to have two 30-point games in one season since Erica Weaver in 1997-98, notched a career-high 31 points against Arcadia on Saturday. The 5-11 forward hit 13-of-20 from the floor and all five of her free throws, including posting up and turning around to hit a layup with 1:00 left to send the game into overtime. She also added five rebounds and two blocks in the game.
Lutz also had 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 64-42 win over Lebanon Valley, as she averaged 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 block during the week. She hit 19-of-her-28 shots from the field (67.9 percent) and all seven of her free throws.
Lutz is sixth in the conference in scoring (14.1), seventh in rebounding (9.8), seventh in blocked shots (1.8) and leads the MAC Commonwealth in field goal percentage (.577).
