Women's soccer
West Chester 2, Lock Haven 1
at Lock Haven University
Notes: Lock Haven (2-8-2, 2-8-1 PSAC East) dropped a home contest to visiting West Chester (10-3, 9-3 PSAC East) on a beautiful afternoon at Hubert Jack Stadium. West Chester got out to a quick start by scoring two goals in the first three minutes of the contest. After the early going, Lock Haven was able to settle in and hold the Golden Rams to the two early goals.
The defensive unit for Bald Eagles was outstanding in their effort keeping the Golden Rams attack at bay. LHU was able to get one back off the initial shot by Haleigh Swam. After the initial shot the ball found the back of the net by going in off a West Chester defender to cut the WCU in half. The comeback effort was not meant to be as West Chester took the game 2-1.
Senior captain Erika Landis, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, was active all day on the back line and did well to keep the Golden Rams lead from not getting any larger. Karly Trillhaase finished the game with a game high six saves for the Bald Eagles.
No. 7 Bloomsburg 5, Shepherd 0
at Shepherd University
Notes: No. 7 Bloomsburg extended its winning streak to 11 games as the Huskies posted a 5-0 shutout of Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East opponent, Shepherd University, Wednesday afternoon. With the win, the Huskies improved to 13-1 on the year and 11-1 in conference play while the Rams slipped to 0-12-2 for the season and 0-11-1 in the PSAC East.
With the complete game shutout win, redshirt junior Jenna Hawkins improved to 13-1 on the year and collected her 26th career shutout. Hawkins is now tied for second all-time at Bloomsburg with Frances Nicoletti (2008-11) in shutouts and one behind the career leader, Amy Linn (1992-95), who finished with 27.
Sophomore Nicole Varano, a graduate of Mount Carmel High School, got Bloomsburg on the board quickly with her seventh goal of the season at the 4:49 mark in the first half. After a corner kick put the ball in the box for the Huskies, junior Maggie McDonald passed it to Varano for the score and what turned out to be the game-winning goal.
Freshman Abby Groff gave the Huskies a bit of cushion in the 41st minute with her second goal of the season and redshirt senior Bryce Watts pushed the Bloomsburg lead to 3-0 in the 44th minute thanks to an assist from junior Christina Podpora, a graduate of Southern Columbia High School.
Varano opened the second half with her second goal of the game to give Bloomsburg a 4-0 lead and junior Lauren Hoelke scored her eighth goal of the season in the 61st minute to put the finishing touches on Bloomsburg's 5-0 win. Hoelke and Varano are tied with eight goals each this season while Hoelke leads the team with seven assists as well.
Albright 2, Lycoming 0
at Lycoming College
Notes: Sophomore Jess Riordan notched a game-high nine saves to lead Lycoming, but Albright netted a goal in each half to earn a MAC Commonwealth victory at UPMC Field.
Lauren Haley got the Lions (9-6, 3-2 MAC Commonwealth) on the board off an assist from Emily Serpico in the 37th minute and Diza Hasanaj added an insurance goal in the 63rd.
Sophomore Bailey Gilmore and junior Elle Sarracco took two shots each for the Warriors (7-8-1, 0-5). Sophomore Megan Oyler gave the Warriors their best chance to score with a breakaway opportunity in the last five minutes that rolled just right of the goal.
Riordan’s nine stops came on 20 shots faced and Olivia Donkus finished with three saves for the Lions.
Bucknell 0, Loyola 0 (OT)
at Bucknell University
Notes: Kaylee Donnelly backstopped a stellar Bucknell defensive effort, but the Bison could not find a goal at the other end and settled for a scoreless draw with Loyola on Wednesday at Emmitt Field.
The Patriot League women’s soccer playoff chase tightened considerably, with three scoreless draws among the five fixtures. Holy Cross made the biggest move, vaulting from a tie for seventh place into a three-way tie for fourth after posting a come-from-behind 2-1 win at Boston University. Navy also picked up three points on Wednesday with a 1-0 win at American, and the Mids remain at the top of the table with 16 points. Loyola (12) and Army (11) keep their holds on second and third place, but now it’s Bucknell, Holy Cross and Lehigh all tied for fourth on 10 points with two rounds of league play left to go.
Lafayette, which tied Army 0-0 at home, is just one point back with nine, but the Leopards dropped one place in the standings from sixth to seventh, putting them outside of playoff positioning. Boston University (7) and Colgate (6) are also still alive for postseason berths.
Bucknell (5-10-1, 3-3-1) out-shot Loyola (6-6-3, 3-1-3) 10-6. Both freshman goalkeepers made terrific saves in that stretch. The Bison finished with a 17-12 shot advantage, while both teams amassed four corner kicks.
Susquehanna 4, Penn State Harrisburg 2
at PSU-Harrisburg
Notes: Sophomore forward Anna Werner continued her fantastic second-year campaign with two more goals Wednesday as Susquehanna (12-3-1) posted a 4-2 non-conference road win over Penn State Harrisburg (7-9-1). The River Hawks have now won three straight. Susquehanna finished with a 17-9 advantage in shots following a 12-4 margin in the first half. The River Hawks tallied an 11-5 lead in shots on goal, and the team also owned an 8-3 edge in corner kicks, including a 5-0 advantage in the first 45 minutes. Junior captain Madi Welliver, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, made one save in her 59 minutes of action for the River Hawks.
Men's soccer
Bloomsburg 3, Shepherd 1
at Shepherd University
Notes: Bloomsburg got back in the win column as the Huskies defeated Shepherd in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East action on Wednesday. The Huskies improved to 6-8 on the year and 5-4 in the PSAC East while Shepherd fell to 2-11-1 on the year and 0-7-1 in conference play. The Huskies out-shot the Rams 12-8 on the day, including 11-5 on goal as they built a 2-0 lead in the first half and never looked back.
