WILLAMSPORT — Eight wrestlers from the area have moved on to the semifinals as the first day of the District 4 Class 2A Championships has come to an end.
Advancing to today’s semifinals are Meadowbrook Christian’s Cade Wirnsberger (106 pounds), Lewisburg’s Kaiden Wagner (113), Mifflinburg’s Gabe Gramly (126), Mifflinburg’s Troy Bingaman (132), Milton’s Kyler Crawford (132), Mifflinburg’s Clayton Reed (138), Mifflinburg’s Emmanuel Ulrich (285) and Milton’s Nevin Rauch (285).
Wirnsberger, a freshman, pinned Danville’s Blake Sassaman in 3:47. He’ll next face Montoursville’s Branden Wentzel in today’s semifinals.
Wagner picked up a 17-0 technical foul over Canton’s Bailey Ferguson in 5:41. Next up for Wagner in the semis is Muncy’s Scott Johnson.
Gramly decisioned Benton’s Caden Temple, 3-0, to advance; plus Bingaman also won his quarterfinal bout by major decision, 12-1, over Wyalusing’s Skyler Monahan.
Crawford made it into the semifinals after getting a tech. fall over Warrior Run’s Noah Hunt, 16-0 in 5:53. Next up for Crawford is No. 2-seeded Hayden Ward of Canton.
Reed pinned Towanda’s Skyler Allen in 4:49 to set up his match with Canton’s Riley Parker in today’s semis.
And at heavyweight, Ulrich took a slim, 1-0 win over Hughesville’s Caleb Burkhart; and Rauch had a little easier time with his opponent, Northeast Bradford’s Dawson Brown, whom he beat 4-1 to also punch his ticket into the semis.
Boys basketballNo. 2 Danville 68
No. 7 Mifflinburg 56
DANVILLE — A furious fourth-quarter rally by the Wildcats wasn’t enough as the Ironmen held on for the District 4 Class 4A quarterfinal win on Friday.
No. 7 Miffliburg (9-14) trailed 51-32 after the third quarter, but the Wildcats scored 24 points in the final period to make the game close.
Isaiah Valentine led Mifflinburg with 22 points, plus Dante Colon added 15 points in the losing effort.
No. 2 Danville 68, No. 7 Mifflinburg 56District 4 Class 4A quarterfinal
at Danville Area High School
Mifflinburg 13 13 6 24 — 56Danville 17 15 19 17 — 68Mifflinburg (9-14) 56
Dylan Doebler 3 0-0 7; Isaiah Valentine 9 3-8 22; Seth Kline 2 0-0 5; Dante Colon 6 0-0 15; Jake Young 1 1-2 3; Cannon Griffith 1 1-2 4; Rylee Stahl 0 0-0 0; Jarrett Foster 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
22 5-12 56.
3-point goals:
Colon 3, Doebler, Valentine, Kline, Griffith.
Danville (19-6) 68
K.J. Riley 10 2-4 24; Jagger Dressler 5 0-0 10; Dante Harward 2 3-4 7; Mavin James 3 4-4 10; Jack Smith 3 0-0 7; Colton Sidler 1 0-0 3; Carson Persing 2 1-2 5; Mitch Vanden Hueval 0 0-1 0; Aiden Witkor 1 0-0 2; Conner Kozick 0 0-0 0; Charlie Betz 0 0-0 0; Brady Hill 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
27 10-15 68.
3-point goals:
Riley 2, Smith, Sidler.
Blair County Chr. 56
Meadowbrook Chr. 47
DUBOIS — Ashton Canelo and Dillon Stokes combined for 38 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Lions fell in the semifinals of the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association Tournament at Dubois Christian Academy.
Canelo led the way with 23 points, 12 of which came in the fourth quarter. However, a four-point first quarter put Meadowbrook (12-13) in a seven-point hole early and the Lions couldn’t recover.
Next up for Meadowbrook is a third-place consolation game against Grace Prep at 11:30 a.m.
Blair County Chr. 56, Meadowbrook Chr. 47
ACAA Tournament Semifinal
at Dubois Christian Academy
Meadowbrook 4 13 18 12 — 47Blair County 11 17 7 21 — 56Meadowbrook (12-13) 47
CJ Carrier 0 0-0 0; Dillon Stokes 6 1-4 15; Ashton Canelo 10 3-11 23; Nevin Carrier 1 0-0 2; Noah Smith 0 0-0 0; Jacob Reed 1 0-0 3; Evan Young 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
19 4-15 47.
3-point goals:
Stokes 2, Reed.
Blair County Chr. (21-6)
Charles Cowart 1 0-0 2; Hudson Dull 3 2-2 8; Jonathan Hight 10 1-2 30; Connor Dull 2 0-0 5; Davis Dull 4 3-4 12; Kort Sease 2 1-3 6.
Totals:
22 7-11 56.
3-point goals: Hight 8, C. Dull, D. Dull, Sease.
