MIFFLINBURG — Although their record a year ago wasn’t great, the Mifflinburg girls track and field team still sent a competitor into the state championship meet.
Wildcats’ head coach Jeremiah Allen is looking to improve upon both performances as Mifflinburg is patiently waiting and hoping to open the 2020 Heartland Athletic Conference season in the very near future. Like the rest of the area’s spring sports teams, the Wildcats are stuck in a holding pattern due to the global pandemic outbreak of COVID-19.
“I am looking forward to this season. We have some great athletes returning and a bunch of hard-working young athletes,” said Allen. “Our hope is to be more competitive, and hopefully send more athletes onto the state meet.”
Senior Julia Laubach is the district’s top long jumper after she won the Class 3A title with a 17-2.75 leap a year ago to go along with a third-place finish in the 100 (12.83). Later at states, Laubach took 17th (17-5) in the long jump.
Fellow seniors Lynzee Ruhl was fourth in the shot put (33-10.5), eighth in the discus (91-2) and ninth in the javelin (88-5) at the district meet; and Angelina Feliciano was sixth in the long jump (15-7.75) and seventh in the triple jump (31-10.75) at the District 4 meet.
In addition, Mifflinburg’s 400 relay team of Feliciano, Laubach and sophomore Makayla Weber was fourth at districts in 51.91.
“My seniors are doing a great job leading the team. They were on the team a few years ago when we went undefeated, and they know what it takes to work hard and be successful,” said Allen. “We had a lot of point scorers come back this year, and that is a huge help, but we are definitely missing some points from those that graduated. The returners, and the young athletes, have all worked hard in the office season and I hope that will be a big step forward.”
The Wildcats will be strong in the sprints, hurdles and jumps, but the distance and mid-distance areas are lacking in athletes due to losses sustained because of graduation.
“We lost some mid-distance and distance runners, but I hope that we will be able to fill some of them with some young athletes,” said Allen. “Our sophomores that are back for a second year have really worked hard in the offseason and will be able to make a big impact on our team. I believe that many of our freshmen will also be able to make a big impact this season.”
And once/if the dual meets get going, Allen expects his Wildcats to be able to compete with the likes of Shikellamy and Williamsport, the league favorites.
“Williamsport and Shikellamy will have a lot of depth and strength across the board. I think that we can be in the mix during the regular season meets, and have some athletes be primed and ready to go for districts and states.”
Mifflinburg WildcatsCoach:
Jeremiah Allen, 18th season.
Assistant coaches:
Cherie MacPherson, Katy Baker and Bradee Ruhl.
Last year’s record:
1-5.
Key losses:
Heidi Beiler, Bri Doebler, Alexa Hackenburg, Megan Hallenbeck, Molly Kerstetter, Alaina Post and Olivia Young.
Returning starters:
Julia Laubach, sr., jumps; Lynzee Ruhl, sr., throws; Angelina Feliciano, sr., jumps/sprints; Rebecca Reimer, jr., pole vault; Makayla Weber, so., hurdles; Peyton Yocum, so., sprints; Paige Rhyne, so., distance; Anna McClintock, so., jumps/sprints.
Remaining roster: Ashley Haberman, sr.; Angela Reamer, sr.; Alicea Arvelo, jr.; Camille Finerghty, jr.; Alysssa Fogle, jr.; Julia Haines, jr.; Makayla Lohr, jr.; Elaine Oberheim, jr.; Kailie Stephens, jr.; Olivia Walter, jr.; Chelsea Young, jr.; Kristi Benfield, so.; Avery Dewire, so.; Rachel Erickson, so.; Jenna Haines, so.; Makenna Hauger, so.; Leigh Marks, so.; Jadyn Rothermel, so.; Adelynn Schlegel, so.; Marissa Allen, fr.; Taylor Beachy, fr.; Madison Genovese, fr.; Sarah Herrera, fr.; Kendall Houtz, fr.; Cassidy McClintock, fr.; Avery Metzger, fr.; Adelaide Miller, fr.; Kilee Reynolds, fr.; Ella Shuck, fr.; Christina Smith, fr.; Kyonna Stanton, fr.; Rebecca Straub, fr.; Lauryn Whiting, fr.
