LEWISBURG — In a season full of impressive performances, the most striking thing about the Lewisburg boys soccer team might not be their unbeaten record (22-0-1), their seemingly unstoppable offense or their suffocating defense.
Instead, it is the Green Dragons’ ability to constantly hit the reset button — whether in-game or after each victory — which has Lewisburg on the cusp of returning to a state title game.
“It’s just this next game, that’s it,” Lewisburg head coach Ben Kettlewell said. “We are making sure we’re looking at the next game and nothing more than that.”
Junior midfielder Ben Liscum and fellow classmate Anthony Bhangdia have been a dynamic duo for the Green Dragons and even though they have put up big numbers throughout the team’s run to a District 4 Class 2A title and two PIAA playoff games so far, neither has let what they’ve accomplished on the stat sheet go to their heads.
“Something we’ve established this year is when we score one, we’re not done, we’ve always got to keep going forward,” Liscum said. “Even if we’re up, we have the mentality that score is always 0-0, that’s why we have to keep creating opportunities.”
Bhangdia, who scored his 50th career goal against the Crusaders, also commented on how Lewisburg always attempts to maintain an even keel, no matter what the situation in the game.
“We really strive to keep our games just like every other game,” Bhangdia said. “We really focus on keeping a clean sheet and keeping our composure in these (playoff games).”
The Green Dragons are playing like a well-oiled machine as they enter today’s PIAA Class 2A matchup against District 1 champion New Hope-Solebury (14-5) which needed double overtime to defeat Midd-West in the quarterfinals, 3-2.
In Lewisburg’s quarterfinal round victory over Lansdale Catholic this past Saturday, the Green Dragons endured a Crusaders’ team which was bent on trying to frustrate them and goad Lewisburg into retaliatory fouls.
As has been the case all season, Lewisburg stayed focused on the task at hand and did not allow Lansdale Catholic to get under their skin. The Green Dragons have showed repeatedly this season that they are well-coached and extremely disciplined and Kettlewell commented on how his senior leadership of Will Lowthert and Logan Moore have set the tone throughout this postseason and especially against the Crusaders.
“(Staying calm against Lansdale Catholic) just shows some of our maturity in our senior leadership with Will and Logan,” Kettlewell said after the Green Dragons’ 2-0 victory. “Just kind of calming us down when we need to and not getting involved, and not talking to the refs, just (playing). You could see the other team getting more frustrated by us not getting frustrated.”
The Green Dragons and Lions will kick off their semifinal round contest at 5 p.m. this afternoon at Hamburg Area High School.
