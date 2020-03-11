SELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna University men’s and women’s indoor track & field teams had a trio of athletes pick up U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Mideast Region honors on Monday afternoon.
Senior Chris Petraskie, a Shamokin Area High School graduate, garnered All-Region honors in the heptathlon and the long jump. Junior Sara Arbogast, a Selinsgrove ARea alum, notched All-Region awards in the long jump and the triple jump while junior Kate Ross tallied an All-Region nod in the 800m.
A total of 1,595 athletes from 200 different institutions earned All-Region honors nationwide with 805 honors going to the men and an additional 790 to the women. The eight regions used in NCAA D3 are the Atlantic Region, Central Region, Great Lakes Region, Mideast Region, Midwest Region, New England Region, South/Southeast Region and the West Region.
To earn All-Region honors, an athlete must be one of the top-5 individuals in their event in their respective region.
Petraskie is third in the Mideast region in the heptathlon with a school record 4,893 points set at the 2020 All-Atlantic Region Track & Field Conference (AARTFC) Championships on Mar. 7. He is also fourth in the region in the long jump with 7.01m (23’), the winning mark from the 2020 Landmark Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships which made him a three-time defending conference champion in the event.
Petraskie is now a seven-time USTFCCCA All-Region selection for indoor track & field. He is a three-time All-Region selection in the high jump (2017, 2018, and 2019) and a two-time pick in both the heptathlon (2019 and 2020) and the long jump (2018 and 2020).
Since All-Region honors for indoor track & field started during the 2015-16 academic year, Susquehanna has had three male athletes earn 11 All-Region accolades. Petraskie is the only field athlete to earn All-Region honors as Kwane Hayle was All-Region in the 60m and 200m in 2016 and Matt Gass picked up honors in the 200m and 400m.
Arbogast is regionally ranked second in the triple jump with 11.62m, a mark she set on December 7 at the River Hawk Opener. Ross sits third in the region in the 800m with a time of 2:16.27, her winning time from the 2020 AARTFC Championships on Mar. 7. She finished the indoor season ranked 27th in Division III in the 800m.
On the women’s side, four female athletes have collected six All-Region honors. Arbogast in the only field athlete to garner All-Region awards while Ross is the third track athlete to do so as Ashley West did it in 2016 in the 800m and the mile and Jasmine Mitchell was All-Region in the 60m in 2017.
This weekend, Petraskie, the four-time Landmark Indoor Field Athlete of the Year, and Arbogast, the 2020 Landmark Indoor Field Athlete of the Year, will compete at the 2020 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Petraskie is seeded 13th in the heptathlon while Arbogast is the 18th seed in the triple jump.
