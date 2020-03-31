GENEVA, N.Y. — Hobart senior Sam Allen was part of a record-setting basketball season — one cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic spreading across the country.
The Statesmen finished the season 23-5 and set a modern record for winning percentage (.821) and tied the college’s record for most wins in a season. Hobart was scheduled to play in the sectional round of the Division III tournament before the NCAA canceled all postseason action for winter.
“This definitely isn’t the way anybody envisions their season or career ending,” the former Lewisburg standout said. “If you would have told me before the season that we would have gone undefeated in the NCAA Tournament and not won the national championship, I’m not sure what I could have possibly come up with as an explanation. It was obviously incredibly disappointing. But given that playing the game could have literally put peoples’ lives at risk, you can’t possibly question it.”
Allen and his Statesmen teammates were in Virginia preparing for its Sweet 16 showdown with Christopher Newport University when the news came down.
“We were actually in the middle of practice down at Christopher Newport when our Assistant Coach Sean Smiley got the call from the NCAA,” Allen said. “Coach Stef (Thompson) had us huddle up at the end of the segment we were in and broke the news. Everyone was pretty stoic, but by that point we all had an idea that our game was in jeopardy — so I don’t think it caught anyone completely off-guard.”
Coaches wanted to finish practice, knowing the season was effectively over.
“Coach Stef had a great idea — we still had 40 minutes of practice time on the clock, so we drafted teams and scrimmaged to end our season with our coaches reffing,” said Allen. “It was a surreal feeling, knowing that this was the last time we’d all be playing competitive basketball together. There was a crazy mixture of sadness and joy, but it was a great way to conclude the season and kept our minds off what had just happened.”
Hobart players ran into some of the Christopher Newport players after the practice session and even sought to play an informal game on outside courts.
“We would have done anything possible to play the game if it wouldn’t have jeopardized peoples’ health,” said Allen.
For Hobart players, and fans, the sting of a historic season cut short will linger.
“This was probably the part that was hardest for me personally,” said Allen. “Not only was this our first Sweet 16 appearance, but everyone counted us out this year. We lost two 1,500-plus point scorers from last year, were left out of the field by most bracketologists before the tournament, and were given a less than 10 percent chance to reach the Sweet 16 by the computer models that predict our games. So I think it’s safe to say that no one outside of our program gave us a chance to be in that position. Even leading up to the Christopher Newport game, we didn’t get much more than a sentence about us in the game previews. Accomplishing what we did in the face of so much adversity made that ending so much harder for me.”
He, and his teammates, clearly understood the decisions made across sports, though.
“When you see the NBA and Division I March Madness completely shut down, it makes it easier to accept what had happened to us,” said Allen. “Seeing the Olympics delayed for a whole year... really hit home for me too. This crisis goes beyond sports, and people are suffering much more direly than from the cancelation of a tournament. People are losing family members, jobs, etc. and our situation is one of relative privilege.”
Allen said his time at Hobart has been a bit of a roller-coaster, but thanked coaches and teammates for keeping his spirits up. He shined in the postseason leading up to the tournament, scoring a lay-in and assist in the final 20 seconds as the Statesmen topped Springfield, then adding 13 points in a win over St. Joseph’s.
“The whole experience of that weekend is something that I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” said Allen. “We had an incredible amount of fan support that at times was louder than the home crowd. Being able to share those wins with the whole Hobart basketball family is one of the best feelings I’ve ever had.”
Allen said despite the unexpected end to the season, which left everyone in a unique situation, he’ll always remember the bonds created.
“This group is always going to have a special bond,” he said. “One of the most disappointing impacts of the virus for us is that we haven’t had the opportunity to be together and reflect on this season during our spring semester, but we’ve already been trying to make plans to get together and commemorate our season when this threat subsides.”
Allen, the son of Missy and Doug Allen, has a younger sister, Katie, who was a staple in the stands during his time in Lewisburg, and continued to be Sam’s No. 1 fan at Hobart.
“One of my favorite parts of the past four years is how my sister Katie has become an integral part of the Hobart basketball family,” he said. “She’s universally seen as our No. 1 fan, and I have a theory that the signs she made before our tournament games were the reason we were playing so well.”
Allen, who was standout student during his entire career, is now on the hunt for a job. He said he’s passionate about social justice and equity and hopes to use his education and ability to make a positive impact on peoples’ lives.
