SELINSGROVE — The Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America Scholar-Athletes and Easton/NFCA Academic Teams were announced on Oct. 2. Twelve members of the Susquehanna University softball team and the 2019 squad as a whole were honored for excellence in the classroom.
Among those honored for the River Hawks was Lewisburg Area High School graduate Katie Koch. The 12 River Hawks were part of 1,928 Division III softball players honored as NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes. In order to earn this honor, athletes must achieve a 3.5 or better GPA on a 4.0 scale.
Warriors predicted to finish ninth in preseason pollWILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College men’s basketball team was predicted to finish ninth in the MAC Commonwealth Coaches’ Preseason Poll, the conference office announced on Wednesday.
The Warriors return three starters and one other key contributor from a team that went 11-14 overall and 5-11 in the MAC Commonwealth under first-year head coach Mike McGarvey in 2018-19.
Hood topped the poll with 60 points and four first-place votes, with Messiah (47), Alvernia (44), Widener (42) and Albright (39) rounding out the top half of a close poll. Defending champs Arcadia (32), Stevenson (28), Lebanon Valley (18) and Lycoming (14) round out the poll.
Junior D’Yante Doughty leads the group, as he averaged 11.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. Junior Darius Dangerfield added 11.8 points and 3.4 assists as the team’s point guard and sophomore Matt Ilodigwe added 7.2 points per game. Senior Ryan Hollis added 4.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.
The Warriors will feature a roster that includes 10 freshmen and just four juniors and seniors.
The Warriors open the 2019-20 season with the Dutch Burch Tip-Off on Friday, Nov. 8, as they host Penn State Schuylkill at 6 p.m.
Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 8UNIVERSITY PARK — A total of 32 Penn State football alumni are populating the rosters of 20 National Football League teams. The Nittany Lions are perennially a top-20 program in producing players in the NFL. Each week throughout the year, GoPSUsports.com provides updates on the exploits of these former Nittany Lion greats.
There were a quartet of firsts for Nittany Lions in the NFL in Week 8, as Grant Haley tallied his first career sack for the Giants, Troy Apke made his first career start for the Redskins, and then in an Eagles victory over the Bills, Miles Sanders broke free for 65 yards to earn his first career rushing touchdown and Shareef Miller made his NFL debut.
Chris Godwin’s streak of 100-yard receiving games was snapped at three, but the third-year receiver ranks fifth in the league with 705 receiving yards.
Bloomsburg women’s soccer sixth in the countryBLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University women’s soccer team jumped one more spot in the Division II national rankings and is now sixth in the country, according to the United Soccer Coaches poll released on Tuesday afternoon. The Huskies were also the top team in the initial NCAA Atlantic Regional poll released on Wednesday afternoon.
The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs (15-0-0) remained the top team in the country and is the only unblemished team in the country. Grand Valley State (13-1-0) moved up one spot and is second while Flagler (13-0-1) did the same as it is now third. The University of Central Missouri (13-1-1) and Mississippi College (11-1-0) rounded out the top five in this week’s poll.
Last week, Bloomsburg extended its winning streak to a school-record tying 12 consecutive matches with 5-0 and 3-0 road victories at Shepherd and Lock Haven, respectively. The Huskies improved to 14-1-0 overall and moved to 12-1-0 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division standings and currently hold an eight-point lead over Millersville for the top spot in the division with three conference games remaining in the regular season.
While the Huskies are certainly getting it done offensively (2.87 goals per game), their calling card has been the defense for the second straight season. Bloomsburg has allowed only five goals all season and ranks seventh in country with a 0.33 goals against average. The defensive unit has also only given up 101 shot attempts (6.73 per game) and 46 shots on goal (3.07) during the first 15 matches of the season.
