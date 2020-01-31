LANCASTER — The Bucknell wrestling team won nine of 10 bouts for the fourth-straight dual en route to a 36-3 victory at Franklin & Marshall on Thursday night at Mayser Gymnasium.
The Bison, who also extended their winning streak to five duals to improve to 7-3 (6-1 EIWA) on the season, picked up bonus points in five of their nine individual wins over the Diplomats (4-4, 1-3 EIWA). Highlights of the latest impressive team performance included pins by Darren Miller (133) and Matthew Kolonia (149), who each remained unbeaten in EIWA action at 7-0 and 6-0 respectively.
In his return to the Bucknell lineup, Zach Hartman, who is ranked as high as 17th nationally at 165 pounds, picked up a 12-3 major decision over Emmett LiCastri. He moved to a perfect 8-0 in dual competition, including a 5-0 mark against EIWA opponents.
Not to be outdone by his younger brother, Mitch Hartman (174) followed up Zach’s major decision with one of his own; the elder Hartman dispatched Crew Fullerton by a 10-2 major decision. Drew Phipps (197) accounted for the Bison’s other bonus-point victory, felling Ethan Seeley by an 11-3 major decision.
Three bouts were decided by two or fewer points, including Franklin & Marshall’s lone individual victory. Brandon Seidman (125) edged Jose Diaz by a 7-5 decision in the dual opener while Brandon Stokes (285) closed the dual with a 5-4 decision over Cenzo Pelusi; both Seidman and Stokes outscored their opponents in the third period to emerge victorious.
Bucknell has now won nine of 10 bouts in each of its past four duals, with its previous victories coming over EIWA foes Brown (31-3), Sacred Heart (36-3) and Drexel (27-3). The Bison’s 36-4 stretch improved their team dual bout record to 69-31.
Bucknell returns to action on Saturday at 2 p.m. with a dual against No. 8 North Carolina at Carmichael Arena.
Bucknell 36, Franklin & Marshall, 3
at Franklin & Marshall
125:
Brandon Seidman (BU) dec. over Jose Diaz (F&M) 7-5
133:
Darren Miller (BU) fall over Jack Bruce (F&M) 3:27
141
: Wil Gil (F&M) dec. over David Campbell (BU) 9-7
149:
Matthew Kolonia (BU) fall over Cristiaan Dailey (F&M) 1:11
157:
Jaden Fisher (BU) dec. over Noah Chan (F&M) 7-2
165:
#18/17/20 Zach Hartman (BU) maj. dec. over Emmett LiCastri (F&M) 12-3
174:
Mitch Hartman (BU) maj. dec. over Crew Fullerton (F&M) 10-2
184:
Kyle Inlander (BU) dec. over Reid Robilotto (F&M) 8-2
197:
Drew Phipps (BU) maj. dec. over Ethan Seeley (F&M) 11-3
285: Brandon Stokes (BU) dec. over Cenzo Pelusi (F&M) 5-4
