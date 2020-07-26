SELINSGROVE — Jason Shultz of Carlisle scored the $3,000 Summer Championship for Modern Heritage 410 sprint cars at Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday night, July 26, taking his first career 410 sprint win anywhere while also scoring a first for his new No. 35 race team.
A former Selinsgrove Speedway limited sprint car track champion, Shultz owns 21 career limited wins at the oval.
Andy Haus of Hamburg took the win in the Summer Championship for super late models, also pocketing $3,000 for his 25 laps of work while holding off Jeff Rine. The victory was the third of Haus’ career at the speedway.
The Roadrunner 20 was taken by Jake Jones.
The first lap of the 25-lap Summer Championship for super sprints was red flagged when front-row starter Anthony Fiore got sideways in the third turn while running third and collected Dylan Norris.
Shultz then started the race second and took the lead over Mark Smith on lap one.
A yellow flag with eight laps to go wiped out a near one-second lead held by Shultz and it placed Kyle Reinhardt on his tail for the new green after taking second the lap before.
Reinhardt tried to take a look down low in the first turn when green reappeared but Shultz jetted away on the cushion and had a 2.3 second lead with three laps to go when a final yellow flag bunched the field.
Shultz pulled away to the win over the final one and one-half miles of the event to take the victory by 2.064 second over Reinhardt, Dylan Cisney, Smith and Justin Whittall.
Sixth through 10th went to Chase Dietz, Derek Locke, Curt Stroup, Nicole Bower and Kyle Smith.
The start of the super late model main was stopped when eight cars crashed in the second corner on the opening lap.
Polesitter Any Haus took the lead over Tim Wilson upon the completion of the first lap with Ken Trevitz in third. Fourth starter Jeff Rine took third on the second lap.
Haus had just entered traffic on the sixth tour when a caution flag cleared the track in front of him and Rine took second away from Wilson on the restart by darting underneath in the first corner.
Another restart on lap eight put Rine on Haus’ bumper for a restart but Haus got away and had a near two-second lead at the halfway point.
A caution flag with 10 laps to go erased a 2.056 second lead held by Haus but he built that same margin up again when action resumed by pulling away from Rine, who failed to challenge for the win.
Ninth starter Dylan Yoder rode home third followed by Brett Schadel and Jim Yoder.
Sixth through 10th went to Tim Wilson, Andrew Yoder, Donnie Schick, Hayes Mattern and Nathan Long.
Second-place starter Curtis Lawton led from the start until lap 18 of the Roadrunner 20 when 19th starter Jake Jones got by for the lead and win.
The win was Jones’ third at the track this season and he took home $1,0000 for the win.
Keith Bissinger, involved in an early race accident, came back for third. Darren Rice and Jimmy Kessler rounded out the top five finishers.
