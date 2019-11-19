MILTON — Area girls soccer teams were well-rewarded for their efforts during the 2019 season, as the Heartland Athletic Conference’s coaches recently selected their all-star teams.
In Division I, Milton (7-10-2), which qualified for the District 4 Class 2A tournament for the second year in a row, had four players make the first team: senior forward Leah Bergey, senior midfielder Taylor Snyder, sophomore midfielder Leah Walter and sophomore defender Janae Bergey.
Sisters Janae Bergey and Leah Bergey were also among the District 4 leaders in scoring on the year. Janae Bergey was listed as having 11 goals and three assists, while Leah Bergey was credited as having nine goals and two assists.
Mifflinburg (7-9-3) had sophomore midfielder Peyton Yocum make the first team, plus senior forward Delaney Good landed on the second team for the Wildcats.
In Division II, two players each from Lewisburg and Warrior Run were selected to the first team.
For the District 4 Class 2A runner-up Green Dragons (16-6-1), junior midfielder Ella Reish earned a spot on the first team while senior defender Chloe Michaels was named to the first team as well. Reish is also among the District 4 leaders in scoring as she had 17 goals and four assists.
In addition for Lewisburg, the squad placed four more players on the second team in freshman forward Sophie Kilbride, junior forward Taryn Beers, junior midfielder Chelsea Stanton and sophomore defender Elena Malone.
The two first-team honorees for the Defenders (8-9-3) were senior forward Paige Bowman and junior goalkeeper Kylee Brouse, the latter was also named the HAC-II’s all-state selection. Warrior Run’s second team picks were sophomore midfielder Maddy Ross, junior defender Amber Axtman and junior defender Hannah Michael.
2019 Heartland Athletic Conference Coaches’ All-Stars DIVISION I First team
Forwards: Leah Bergey, Milton, sr.; Eryn Swanger, Shikellamy, jr.; Katie Penman, Williamsport, jr.; Kailee Helmrich, Williamsport, so., F.
Midfielders: Peyton Yocum, Mifflinburg, so.; Taylor Snyder, Milton, sr.; Leah Walter, Milton, so.; Bella Masias, Montoursville, sr.
Defenders: Janae Bergey, Milton, so; Hannah Albert, Montoursville, jr.; Grace Long, Selinsgrove, sr.; Abigail Berthold, Williamsport, sr.
Goalkeeper: Lila Vogelsong, Williamsport, sr.
Second team
Forwards: Delaney Good, Mifflinburg, sr.; Lily Saul, Montoursville, so.; Jessica Smith, Selinsgrove, jr.; Lilian Poust, Selinsgrove, jr.
Midfielders: Elizabeth Diehl, Selinsgrove, jr.; Wiley Egan, Shikellamy, so.; Hannah Myers, Williamsport, jr.; Mallory Pardoe, Williamsport, so.
Defenders: Madison Courter, Central Mtn., sr.; Annalise Bond, Selinsgrove, jr.; Emily Shultz, Shikellamy, jr.; Kaylee Richey, Shikellamy, so. Goalkeeper: Alivia Ravy, Selinsgrove, jr.
Honorable mention
Avery Baker, Central Mountain, jr.; Abigail Brinker, Central Mountain, jr.; Cara Snook, Mifflinburg, sr.; Olivia Walter, Mifflinburg, jr.; Aubrey Chappell, Milton, sr.; Kamryn Snyder, Milton, sr.; Mackenzie Cohick, Montoursville, jr.; Payton Bragalone, Montoursville, fr.; Katelynn Stover, Selinsgrove, jr.; Ella Magee, Selinsgrove, fr.; Alexa Shaw, Shikellamy, sr.; Taylor Sees, Shikellamy, so.; Angelina Morrone, Williamsport, sr.; Matayah Deitrick, Williamsport, so.
Coach of the Year: Cheryl Underhill, Selinsgrove.
All-state selection: Katie Penman, Williamsport.
DIVISION II First team
Forwards: Ellie Rowe, Central Columbia, jr.; Erin Tompkins, Midd-West, sr.; Sadie Komara, Shamokin, so.; Paige Bowman, Warrior Run, sr.
Midfielders: Lauren Bull, Central Col., sr.; Ella Reish, Lewisburg, sr.; Arianna Rich, Midd-West, jr.; Kaitlyn Dunn, Shamokin, sr.
Defenders: Rilee McMahn, Central Col., so.; Chloe Michaels, Lewisburg, sr.; Olivia Inch, Midd-West, sr.; Sarah Hoover, Shamokin, so.
Goalkeeper: Kylee Brouse, Warrior Run, jr.
Second team
Forwards: Alyx Flick, Central Col., fr.; Chloe Hoffman, Danville, so.; Sophie Kilbride, Lewisburg, fr.; Taryn Beers, Lewisburg, jr.
Midfielders: Chelsea Stanton, Lewisburg, jr.; Makenna Dietz, Midd-West, jr.; Madison Lippay, Shamokin, fr.; Maddy Ross, Warrior Run, so.
Defenders: Bria Eckard, Danville, jr.; Elena Malone, Lewisburg, so.; Amber Axtman, Warrior Run, jr.; Hannah Michael, Warrior Run, jr.
Goalkeeper: Morgna Everett, Danville, sr.
Honorable mention
Gracia Eckenrode, Central Col., sr.; Sydney Hunsinger, Central Col., so.; Olivia Outt, Danville, jr.; Corinna Petrus, Danville, sr.; Rylee Shawver, Midd-West, jr.; Alexis Walter, Midd-West, jr.; Sophie Rossnock, Shamokin, sr.; Madyson Waugh, Shamokin, so.; Maggie Sheets, Warrior Run, fr.; Kylie Bohart, Warrior Run, fr.; Grace Rosevear, Lewisburg, sr.; Mikayla Long, Lewisburg, fr.; Madison Maihle, Jersey Shore, jr.; Taylor Fleming, Jersey Shore, sr.
Coach of the Year: Kelly Calvert, Central Columbia.
All-state selection: Kylee Brouse, Warrior Run.
DIVISION III First team
Forwards: Morgan Hopkins, Hughesville, sr.; Mia Chapman, Mount Camrel, so.; Haley Neidig, South Wmspt., sr.; Morgan Marks, Southern, sr.
Midfielders: Paige Temple, Bloomsburg, jr.; Cierra Getz, Hughesville, jr.; Maggie Morrison, Southern, sr.; Karly Renn, Southern, jr.
Defenders: Sage Harmon, Bloomsburg, sr.; Gracie Grieco, Hughesville, sr.; Gina Gratti, Southern, sr.; Riley Reed, Southern, so..
Goalkeeper: Rilyn Wisloski, Southern, sr.
Second team
Forwards: Rylee Klinger, Bloomsburg, jr.; Talia Mazzatesta, Mount Carmel, jr.; Brooke Bernini, Mount Carmel, jr.; Loren Gehret, Southern, fr.
Midfielders: Kelsey Widom, Bloomsburg, jr.; Jade Cordrey, Hughesville, sr.; Erin Bossler, Mount Carmel, sr.; Amilee Miller, South Wmspt., sr.
Defenders: Gillian Way, Hughesville, jr.; Kate Fortin, Hughesville, fr.; Anna Burdett, Loyalsock, sr.; Claudia Green, South Wmspt., so.
Goalkeeper: Mari Houseknecht, Loyalsock, jr.
Honorable mention
Libby Haney, Bloomsburg, jr.; Abbey Gerasimoff, Bloomsburg, jr.; Kenna Ammar-Khodja, Hughesville, jr.; Sarah Pysher, Hughesville, sr.; Grace Boos, Loyalsock, jr.; Kathryn Schulter, Loyalsock, so.; Lexi Kane, Mount Carmel, fr.; Gabby McGinley, Mount Carmel, fr.; Aleigha Reippel, South Wmspt., fr.; Olivia Casella, South Wmspt., so.; Evelyn Cook, Southern, so.; Colby Bernhard, Southern, so.
Coach of the Year: Emily Lloyd, Mount Carmel.
All-state selection: Morgan Marks, Southern Columbia.
