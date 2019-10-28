ALMEDIA – Although the effort was better, the end result was still the same. Milton’s boys soccer team had a much better showing against Midd-West when the two teams met for the third time this season in Saturday’s District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal.
The No. 3-seeded Mustangs were still too much for the No. 6 Black Panthers to handle as they scored four goals in the first half to take a 5-0 victory at Central Columbia High School.
It may have still been a loss, but it was a big step up for an up-and-coming Milton team.
In the previous two meetings with Midd-West (17-2), the Black Panthers fell by scores of 11-0 on Sept. 12 and 10-1 on Oct. 7.
The Black Panthers finished the season with a 13-6-1 record, qualifying for districts for the first time since 2008. Then with a 7-0 win over Williamson in the first round, Milton recorded the program’s first-ever district playoff victory.
“I thought we played pretty well (Saturday). I thought Midd-West got a couple of good bounces/(lucky goals) – I don’t know they weren’t typical goals at the beginning,” said Milton coach Eric Yoder. “It was kind of hard (to deal with), because I thought we came out and played hard.”
The Mustangs got their first goal when Milton goalkeeper Colton Loreman tried to clear the ball, but he instead hit it off Midd-West’s Connor Erdley and it rolled into the goal.
Ten minutes later the Mustangs’ Chase Strohecker managed to squeeze the ball underneath Loreman and into the goal to give Midd-West a 2-0 lead.
Later on in the first period, Erdley lofted a perfect cross from Strohecker over the out-stretched hands of Loreman to increase the Mustangs’ lead to 3-0, and then Nathan Hartman scored off a turnover to push that advantage to 4-0 with 7:28 remaining until the half.
Those goals nullified what coach Yoder and his players were hoping to do against Midd-West – at least early on – and it instead put Milton on its heels early before Nick Eppley scored unassisted in the second half to put the game well out of reach.
“Yeah (it did put us on our heels early), because Midd-West is not a team we’re going to score a lot of goals on. One of our goals (going in) was to keep it 0-0 into the second half and put the pressure on them,” said Milton’s coach. “The first goal (Colton) tried to clear and it ricocheted into the goal, and the second we thought there was a hand ball and then he passed it and we thought the guy was offsides.
“Again, not to make excuses but when 2-3 things don’t go your way and then all of a sudden your down 2-0 against a team that’s not going to let you score many goals (it’s tough), said coach Yoder. “But I’m proud of our guys. We played hard and they came in with confidence regardless of the two other scores. They all believed, so it’s progress.”
Despite losing a handful of seniors, coach Yoder hopes to continue the progress into next season where that edition of the Black Panthers can try to build on this postseason of firsts.
“I just heard two of my sophomores say, “I can’t wait for next year,’ so that tells me everything,” said Milton’s coach. “They are excited for the future, and that’s all we can ask for. We have a really good group of sophomores, we’ll have three solid seniors next year and we have a heck of a freshman class coming, so we’re very optimistic for the future.”
And for seniors Owen Yoder, Owen Lilley, Tyler Hendershot, Ian Lilley, Eric Baker, Eli Yoder, Paul Brown, Dylan Nicholas and Loreman, their legacy is set as the first players to help bring a postseason win to the program.
“I’m going to tear up, but I feel halfway through the season a light bulb went off for them and I thought they played the second half of the season amazing,” said Coach Yoder. “The seniors, we tell them all of the time, they helped us get here this season. This season is for them, and it was because of them. “They endured a lot of pain (over their four years), so I think they’re happy (for this season) and we’re happy for them,” added Milton’s coach. “We’ll miss them, but we told them they are a part of (getting the first playoff win ever), so they helped change the history for us.”
No. 3 Midd-West 5, No. 6 Milton 0
District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal
Saturday at Central Columbia High School
First half
MW-Connor Erdley, unassisted, 5:02. MW-Chase Strohecker, assist Carter Knepp, 15:26. MW-Erdley, assist Strohecker, 19:25. MW-Nathan Hartman, unassisted, 32:32.
Second half
MW-Nick Eppley, unassisted, 63:01.
Shots: MW, 10-0. Corners: MW, 5-2. Saves: Milton, Colton Loreman, 5; Midd-West, Chase Roush, 0.
