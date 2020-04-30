BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University and the Burt Reese Tennis Center has been selected to host the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Men’s Atlantic Regional Championship as announced by the organization. The tournament is scheduled to take place from Saturday, Sept. 19, through Monday, Sept. 21.
The ITA Regional Championships feature some of the top talent in the country with more than 8,000 student-athletes from NCAA Division I, II, III, NAIA, Junior, and Community Colleges competing across 85 regional sites around the country. The singles champion (and finalist in Division I) and doubles champions from each regional event automatically qualify for the ITA Cup (formerly National Small College Championships) in mid-October or the Oracle ITA National Fall Championships in November.
The Huskies wrapped up a shortened 2019-20 campaign with a 2-5 overall record under first-year head coach Rebecca Helt. Freshman Jorge Barra (Sintra, Portugal/Carlucci American International School of Lisbon) led Bloomsburg in singles victories with three while the team of juniors Robin Luetzig (Hadamar, Germany/Furst Johann Ludwig Schule) and Nagid Walle (Willemstad, Curacao/Saint Andrews (Fla.)) posted a team-best five doubles win on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.