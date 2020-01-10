MILTON — The Milton girls varsity basketball team played host to Shikellamy in a HAC-I matchup on Thursday night and whatever could go wrong for the Black Panthers did as the home team fell, 39-23.
Milton struggled against Shikellamy’s pressure defense and surrendered 29 turnovers in the contest. The Black Panthers played well defensively and forced the Braves into 16 turnovers of their own, but Shikellamy was able to make a couple of big baskets at key moments and make several free throws down the stretch to capture the victory.
The Braves held the Black Panthers under 10 points in each of the game’s four quarters and Milton was only able to muster four points each in the second and third quarters thanks to Shikellamy’s relentless defense.
While the Black Panthers were unable to get their offense going for most of the game, the Braves continued to push the issue into the latter stages of the contest, which got Milton into foul trouble.
Shikellamy was into the double bonus for nearly the entire fourth quarter and the Braves went to the free throw line 17 in the final period alone. In the final stanza, Shikellamy was able to convert just 58 percent of those 17 attempts (10 free throws made), but the extra points allowed Shikellamy to open up a lead that was never threatened.
Kyla Rovenolt came off the bench and played a solid game for Milton as she led the home team with five points and tied with teammate Tori Brink for the team lead in rebounds with five.
Forward Crystal Hamilton scored four points and also pulled down three rebounds. Guard Taylor Snyder played a solid all-around game and chipped in with three points, three rebounds, two assists a steal and a block.
As a team, Milton collected five steals on the night.
Shikellamy guard Tori Scheller led all scorers with 14 points. Scheller only hit one field goal on the night, but was 9-for-12 from the free throw line.
As a team, the Braves went 17-for-31 from the charity stripe compared to just 5-for-8 for the Black Panthers.
The Braves also had three players contribute seven points. Brooke Snyder, who hit a buzzer beater from half court at the end of the first quarter, Tori Smith and Jordan Moten each had seven for the Braves.
Smith also pulled down a game-high six rebounds for the victors.
Milton will be back in action against Mifflinburg for a HAC-I showdown on Saturday afternoon.
Game time between the Black Panthers and Wildcats is set for 2:30 p.m.
Shikellamy 39, Milton 23
at Milton
Shikellamy 12 10 5 12—39Milton 6 4 4 9—23Shikellamy (5-3, 4-1 HAC-I) 39
Taylor Sees 0 0-0 0; Cassandra Rank 0 0-0 0; Melanie Minner 0 1-2 1; Averi Dodge 1 0-0 2; Jordan Moten 2 1-4 7; Emma Bronowicz 0 0-0 0; Tori Smith 2 3-4 7; Tori Scheller 2 9-12 14; Paige Fausey 0 1-2 1; Brooke Snyder 2 2-7 7.
Totals:
9 17-31 39.
3-point goals:
Moten (2), Scheller, Snyder.
Milton (3-7, 1-3 HAC-1) 23
Kiersten Stork 1 0-1 2; Leah Walter 0 1-2 1; Taylor Snyder 0 3-4 3; Crystal Hamilton 2 0-0 4; Kyla Rovenolt 2 1-1 5; Carly Neidig 0 0-0 0; Mylea Neidig 1 0-0 2; Tori Brink 2 0-0 4; Raulerys Vega-Garcia 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
9 5-8 23.
3-point goals:
None.
Boys/girls swimming Lewisburg swimmers sweep tri-meet against Jersey Shore and Montoursville
LEWISBURG — The boys and girls swimming and diving teams from Lewisburg swept both of their tri-meets against Jersey Shore and Montoursville held at Bucknell University on Thursday.
On the girls side for the Green Dragons (3-3), Alexandra Decker and Delaney Humphrey were both four-event winners.
Decker and Humphrey both helped the 200 medley and 400 free relay teams to victory along with Jewels Hepner and Anna Batkowski. Individually, Decker also won the 200 free (2:08.64) and the 100 breast (1:12.22) while Humphrey took the 200 IM (2:18.94) and the 100 fly (1:04.00).
On the boys side, Jack Drouin won the 200 medley relay along with Thomas Haynos, Mitchel Malusis and Braden Davis. Drouin also claimed victory in the 100 free (54.56) and Haynos won the 500 free (5:42.70).
Davis, Vaughn Holthus, Thomas Hetherington and Mark Walsh won the 200 free relay in 1:50.46, plus Malusis, Haynos, Holthus and Drouin also won the 400 free relay (4:00.58).
Independent swimmers from Mifflinburg also competed in the meet, and for the Wildcats Sam Deluca won the 100 fly (56.10) and the 100 back (58.38), plusu Sean Witmer took the 100 breast (1:06.29).
Boys
Lewisburg 60, Jersey Shore 34
Lewisburg 58, Montoursville 31
200 medley relay: 1. Lewisburg (Jack Drouin, Thomas Haynos, Mitchell Malusis, Braden Davis), 1:55.15. 200 free: 1. Alex Butzler, JS, 1:55.07; 2. Haynos, L; 3. Peter Bellomo, JS. 200 IM: 1. Evan Hamm, M, 2:15.25; 2. Malusis, L; 3. Blaine Mann, JS. 50 free: 1. Angelo Silvagni, M, 23.50; 2. Vaughn Holthus, L; 3. Tyler Hartsock, M. Diving: 1. Caleb Leaman, L, 253.85; 2. Hunter Grimes, L; 3. Mark Walsh, L. 100 fly: 1. Sam Deluca, Mifflinburg, 56.10; 2. Butzler, JS; 3. Malusis, L. 100 free: 1. Drouin, L, 54.56; 2. Holthus, L; 3. Bellomo, L. 500 free: 1. Haynos, L, 5:42.70. 200 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Davis, Holthus, Thomas Hetherington, Walsh), 1:50.46. 100 back: 1. Deluca, Miff, 58.38; 2. Drouin, L; 3. Silvagni, M. 100 breast: 1. Sean Witmer, Miff, 1:06.29; 2. Hamm, M; 3. Hartsock, M. 400 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Malusis, Haynos, Holthus, Drouin), 4:00.58.
Girls
Lewisburg 58, Jersey Shore 43
Lewisburg 90, Montoursville 4
200 medley relay: 1. Lewisburg (Jewels Hepner, Alexandra Decker, Delaney Humphrey, Anna Batkowski), 1:56.23. 200 free: 1. Decker, L, 2:08.64; 2. Veronica Sander, JS; 3. Gabrielle Bellomo, JS. 200 IM: 1. Humphrey, L, 2:18.94; 2. Meaghan Keegan, JS; 3. Allison Moore, JS. 50 free: 1. Batkowski, L, 25.92; 2. Sander, JS; 3. Lily McBride, L. Diving: 1. Kassie McTammany, L, 174.0; 2. Lucy Gustafson, L. 100 fly: 1. Humphrey, L, 1:04.00; 2. Moore, JS; 3. Molly Gill, L. 100 free: 1. Jordan O’Connor, JS, 55.59; 2. Hepner, L; 3. McBride, L. 500 free: 1. Keegan, JS, 5:44.96; 2. Batkowski, L; 3. Lily Dincher, JS. 200 free relay: 1. JS (Keegan, Moore, Sander, O’Connor), 1:49.12. 100 back: 1. O’Connor, JS, 1:02.84; 2. Hepner, L; 3. Maegan Sorgen, JS. 100 breast: 1. Decker, L, 1:12.22; 2. Hannah Castellan, L; 3. Taylor Watkins, JS. 400 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Hepner, Humphrey, Batkowski, Decker), 3:59.86.
