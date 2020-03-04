MILTON — Kyler Crawford fought through a draining illness to capture a PIAA Class 2A Northeast Regional title last week and the Milton junior 132-pounder is finally healthy as he readies for this week’s state tournament which kicks off tomorrow morning in Hershey.
Crawford, who battled a shoulder injury last postseason and did not place at the state tournament as a sophomore, said he feels as close to 100 percent as he has in each of the past two years and is excited for the opportunity to showcase his skills on Pennsylvania’s biggest high school wrestling stage this week at the Giant Center.
“I was sick the past week, but I feel way better this week and I’m just trying to stay healthy for the next few days,” Crawford said. “Compared to last year, I feel that everything is good with my body and I’m not sick anymore so that’s a big key. That’s the main difference between this year and last year. I hurt my shoulder in Regionals last year and I wasn’t 100 percent going into states, but this year I’m 100 percent and definitely ready to go. I’m not really nervous, I’m just really excited.”
Despite his illness, Crawford was able to defeat Mifflinburg’s Troy Bingaman in the regional quarterfinals in a hard-fought 4-1 decision before picking up a major decision (10-2) against Canton’s Hayden Ward in the semis. That set the stage for what was arguably the toughest match of Crawford’s career when he went up against Warrior Run senior Noah Hunt in the finals.
Crawford fell into a 5-0 hole and Hunt nearly recorded a fall in the early going before the Black Panthers’ lone state qualifier began to chip away at his opponent’s lead. Crawford was able to bounce back and take a 10-7 decision and capture gold for his first-ever regional championship. The journey forged a mental toughness inside of Crawford according to Milton varsity wrestling head coach Josh Anspach.
“I thought going into sectionals and districts that he was wrestling really well, but last Monday night he started to get sick to the point where he was under weight,” Anspach said. “He wrestled a very smart, tactical match against Bingaman, a familiar opponent, and he came out on top. He came out Saturday and did what he needed to do to win. He showed a lot of mental toughness. He was able to win a regional title while being under the weather and I’m extremely pleased with the way he’s wrestled the past three weekends.”
Crawford has a record of 35-8 this season and wrapped up the No. 4 seed in the state tournament bracket at 132 pounds thanks to his strong performance at regionals. By virtue of the No. 4 seed, Crawford has earned a first-round bye in the state tournament and will be able to relax and observe the first round matches while relying on his coaches for scouting reports on his possible opponents going forward through the bracket. It’s an advantage which Anspach believes could benefit Crawford mightily as the tournament progresses.
“Last year, I think the atmosphere was a little bit shocking to him and he fell behind nine or ten points in that first match, but he came back and if the match lasted another 20 seconds, he might have been able to win,” Anspach said. “He won a match in what was arguably the toughest weight class down there last year, so I think that was a good experience for him. Now he’s going to have two or three hours before he’s going to have to compete and we’ll focus solely on him. We have enough coaches that we’ll spread out and get video on every possible opponent he might see so he should be ready to go.”
Crawford is in the midst of a 26-match winning streak and hasn’t dropped a match since a he was pinned by Wyoming Seminary’s Beau Bartlett in a 138-pound bout all the way back on Jan. 4.
Since then, the wins have piled up and while the victory total has increased, so has Crawford’s confidence and focus as the ultimate goal of a state championship comes into ever-sharpening focus.
“The thing with (Kyler) is that he’s never out of a match,” Anspach said. “As long as you don’t get pinned or aren’t down 15 points, he can win the match. That’s the discussion we had after practice last night, to just give yourself an opportunity. Kyler is very coachable, he’s firing on all cylinders at the right time. He has been the epitome of doing the right things, living the right lifestyle and he’s taking in everything that we’re teaching and the results have shown that his hard work has paid off.”
For his part, Crawford is raring to go.
“I’m super-excited to just be at 100 percent, healthy and ready to go,” Crawford said. “I think everybody has nerves before every match, but I just have to get through that first one. I think once I get down there, sure I’ll have some nerves, but I know I’m ready to get through it. Whoever I’m up against, it doesn’t matter. I’m just excited to wrestle.”
Crawford will face the winner of the Round of 32 match between McGuffey’s Nate Yagle (38-14) and Littlestown’s Ayden Dillon (30-11). The PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championship gets underway at 9 a.m. tomorrow at the Giant Center in Hershey.
