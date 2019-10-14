SUNBURY – Lewisburg’s Jacob Hess and Warrior Run’s Lauren Trapani stood alone following the completion of Saturday’s Shikellamy High School Classic cross country meet.
Hess and Trapani both defended their individual titles from a year ago, and in doing so helped lead their respective teams to titles as well.
BOYS
Hess edged out Williamsport’s J. Henry Lyon, 15:48.1 to 16:00. The time for Hess was almost 44 seconds faster than the one he ran in last year’s race.
In addition to Hess, Peter Lantz was third (16:20), Calvin Bailey was fifth (16:22.8), Evan Hart was eighth (16:40.5), and Thomas Hess was 17th in 17:00.8.
With those five top-20 finishes, Lewisburg claimed the team title over Williamsport, 34-97.
Other top finishers from the area included Warrior Run’s Damein Moser (7th, 16:27.2) and Caden Dufrene (14th, 16:57.2), and the top helped the Defenders take seventh on the day with 186 points.
Milton, however, finished third in the team standings with 136 points. Leading the Black Panthers in the race were Tanner Walter (11th, 16:43.8) and Brody Bender (20th, 17:08.3).
GIRLS
Trapani breezed to her second straight individual title by completing the 3.1-mile course in a meet record time of 18:10.8. Shikellamy’s Alyssa Keeley was a distant second in 19:20.1.
Joining Trapani in the top-10 for the Defenders was Emma Miller (4th, 19:39.9), with teammate Mikaela Majcher coming home 11th in 20:08.8.
It was just enough for Warrior Run to hold off Lewisburg to claim the team title, 50-57.
For the Green Dragons, Delaney Humphrey led the way with a sixth-place finish in 19:50. Also for the runners-up, Olivia Beattie was seventh (19:55.1) and Hannah Mirshahi was eighth (20:01.7).
18:10In addition, Milton finished sixth on the day as Leah Walter came in ninth (20:06.4) and Ariane Raymond was 12th (20:14.8).
Shikellamy High School Classic
Saturday at Shikellamy Area High School
BOYS Team standings: 1. Lewisburg (Lew), 34; 2. Williamsport (Wmpt), 97; 3. Milton (Milt), 136; 4. Danville (D), 146; 5. Hughesville (H), 175; 6. Shikellamy (Shik), 180; 7. Warrior Run (WR), 186; 8. South Williamsport (SW), 210; 9. Central Columbia (CC), 251; 10. Loyalsock (Loy), 258; 11. Shamokin (Sham), 323; 12. Mount Carmel (MC), 326; 13. Southern Columbia (SC), 353; 14. Central Mountain (CM), 354; 15. Mifflinburg (Miff), 370; 16. Bloomsburg (B), 374; 17. Jersey Shore (JS), 380; 18. Selinsgrove (Sel), 410.
Individual results:
1. Jacob Hess (Lew), 15:48.1; 2. J. Henry Lyon (Wmpt), 16:00.3; 3. Peter Lantz (Lew), 16:20.0; 4. Port Habalar (SW), 16:22.0; 5. Calvin Bailey (Lew), 16:22.8; 6. Alejandro Quintana (Loy), 16:23.6; 7. Damein Moser (WR), 16:27.2; 8. Evan Hart (Lew), 16:40.5; 9. Krystof Lapotsky (MC), 16:40.9; 10. Hunter Foust (H), 16:41.0; 11. Tanner Walter (Milt), 16:43.8; 12. Eli Zakarian (D), 16:48.0; 13. Owen Mahon (Wmpt), 16:48.4; 14. Caden Dufrene (WR), 16:57.2; 15. Evan Laudenslager (SW), 16:57.9; 16. Tyler Davies (CC), 17:00.6; 17. Thomas Hess (Lew), 17:00.8; 18. Carter Balliet (Shik), 17:03.1; 19. Ethan Holcomb (Wmpt), 17:07.9; 20. Brody Bender (Milt), 17:08.3; 21. Paul Snyder (Shik), 17:12.4; 22. Ryan Bahr (H), 17:14.1; 23. Evan Klinger (D), 17:14.3; 24. John Maize (D), 17:14.4; 25. Gianluca Perrone (Lew), 17:15.4; 29. Colton Loreman (Milt), 17:24; 33. Timothy Marvin (Milt), 17:27.9; 43. Chase Bilodeau, Milt, 17:55.6. GIRLS Team standings: 1. Warrior Run (WR), 50; 2. Lewisburg (Lew), 57; 3. Williamsport (Wmpt), 107; 4. Danville (D), 141; 5. Selinsgrove (Sel), 167; 6. Milton (Milt), 176; 7. Shikellamy (Shik), 202; 8. Mount Carmel (MC), 242; 9. Jersey Shore (JS), 261; 10. Montoursville (Mont), 263; 11. Southern Columbia (SC), 306; 12. Central Mountain (CM), 326; 13. Shamokin (Sh), 336; 14. Midd-West (MW), 338; 15. Bloomsburg (B), 375; 16. Mifflinburg (Miff), 415.
Individual results: 1. Lauren Trapani (WR), 18:10.8 (meet record); 2. Alyssa Keeley (Shik), 19:20.1; 3. Lydia Smith (Wmpt), 19:28.0; 4. Emma Miller (WR), 19:39.9; 5. Macy Carper (Shik), 19:45.7; 6. Delaney Humphrey (Lew), 19:50.0; 7. Olivia Beattie (Lew), 19:55.1; 8. Hannah Mirshahi (Lew), 20:01.7; 9. Leah Walter (Milt), 20:06.4; 10. Ade Leason (Sel), 20:08.0; 11. Mikaela Majcher (WR), 20:08.8; 12. Ariane Raymond (Milt), 20:14.8; 13. Mikayla Carnathan (Sel), 20:15.5; 14. Caroline Fletcher (MC), 20:19.2; 15. Abby Gerst (JS), 20:23.9; 16. Alanna Ranck (WR), 20:24.3; 17. Maggie Daly (Lew), 20:24.8; 18. Alyssa Hoffman (WR), 20:27.7; 19. Anna Batkowsk (Lew), 20:32.2; 20. Coyla Bartholomew (D), 20:34.9; 21. Samantha Wakeman (Lew), 20:35.2; 22. Kanina Lattie (Wmpt), 20:42.8; 23. Lydia Bowersox (MW), 20:44.1; 24. Sage Dunkleberger (WR), 20:45.5; 25. Emily Hale (Wmpt), 20:59.2.
