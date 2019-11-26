MIFFLINBURG — Though the end of the season didn’t go exactly the way the players on Mifflinburg’s field hockey team had planned, the announcement of the Heartland Athletic Conference Division I Coaches’ All-Star Team no doubt helped soften the outcome.
The Wildcats placed five players on the first team — senior forward Angela Reamer, senior midfielder Mara Shuck, senior back Erica Hauger, plus junior forward Camryn Murray and junior midfielder Brook Karchner — and head coach Shelly Orren was pleased that her players received the honors that they did.
“I think it’s great, and I think it’s well-deserved,” said Orren. “I think (the five first-team honorees) was a product of our success. We certainly had the talent, but we unfortunately lost in the District 4 Class A semifinals (3-2 in OT to Bloomsburg), but we were just very happy to make it to the semis.”
Murray led Mifflinburg (11-9, 5-2 HAC-I) and was one of the District 4 leaders with 18 goals and three assists on the year, plus Reamer totaled 10 goals and eight assists for the Wildcats.
“Camryn did a great job leading our team in goals this year, and Angela certainly had her share of goals and assists,” said Orren.
Shuck added eight goals and eight assists, plus Karchner had four goals and three assists, and Hauger even had a goal out of the backfield.
“I felt Mara and Brook did a great job controlling the midfield and distributing the ball and moving it up field,” said Orren. “I thought Erica did a great job with the defense and getting the ball out of our zone back there.
“When you have five girls make it to the first team, it shows the girls that hard work does pay off, and being recognized by the league is something to build on,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Reamer will definitely be building off this past season when she heads off to college next year. Among the schools Reamer is looking at is Bloomsburg University.
“For Angela, I think the honor is a mental boost for her going into college,” said Orren. “For Mara and Erica, I think this honor is definitely a great way to end their careers.”
But in the case of juniors Murray and Karchner, being named first team All-HAC is a big boost going into their final years of high school.
“I think this should give Camryn and Brook the confidence they need for next year. They are going to be leaders of this team next year,” said Orren. “Both of them have a lot of varsity experience, and both of them I think have had good role models as far as Erica, Mara and Angela. Hopefully they will take something away from this and build on it.”
Build on it, and show the younger players on the team how its done.
“I think it’s obviously a good example for the younger players. It showed them what you can accomplish,” said Orren. “The younger players were able to play with these girls and see that hard work pays off and how important it is to work as a team.
“We have some younger girls on our team — and they really stepped up. I thought our upperclassmen did a great job helping them and being good role models,” added the Wildcats’ coach.
Landing on the second team for Mifflinburg was junior goalkeeper Jaden Keister, plus Milton junior midfielder Regina Wendt was also placed on the second team.
Keister made 78 saves and recorded six shutouts for the Wildcats in 2019.
Heartland Athletic Conference Coaches’ Division I All-Star Team
First teamForwards:
Maddie Bucher, Selinsgrove, sr.; Camryn Murrray, Mifflinburg, jr.; Angela Reamer, Mifflinburg, sr.; Emily Swineford, Selinsgrove, sr.; Maddie Wilcox, Southern Columbia, sr.
Midfielders:
Jessica Alba, Selinsgrove, jr.; Katie Bucher, Selinsgrove, sr.; Olivia Cimino, Shikellamy, jr.; Anna Gephart, Selinsgrove, sr.; Brook Karchner, Mifflinburg, jr.; Mara Shuck, Mifflinburg, sr.
Backs:
Tiffany Dunkelberger, Southern, sr.; Erica Hauger, Mifflinburg, sr.; Morgan Heiser, Shikellamy, jr.; Gabby Kelly, Selinsgrove, sr.
Goalkeepers:
Mazzie Teats, Selinsgrove, so.; Reagan Wiest, Shikellamy, fr.
Second teamForwards:
Alyssa Bond, Southern, jr.; Olivia Reichley, Selinsgrove, jr.; Sydney Schmouder, Selinsgrove, fr.; Luxi Walz, Shikellamy, jr.
Midfielders:
Regina Wendt, Milton, jr.; Kelly Wolfe, Selinsgrove, sr.
Backs:
Rita Aucker, Selinsgrove, sr.; Hiley BiCongaman, Selinsgrove, jr.; Jaymie Petro, Southern Columbia, jr.; Hannah Smullen, Selinsgrove, jr.
Goalkeeper: Jaden Keister, Mifflinburg, jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.