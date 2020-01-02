ALMEDIA — The Wildcats’ struggles from the charity stripe may have cost them a win on Thursday, as the team shot just 25 percent from the line to fall to Central Columbia, 42-36, in the Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game.
Mifflinburg (4-6) connected on just 3-of-12 attempts against Central, which outscored the Wildcats 16-4 in the third quarter to go ahead, 37-24.
Mara Shuck led Mifflinburg with 14 points and eight rebounds. In addition, Angela Reamer added 12 points, plus Mollie Bomgardner and Brooke Catherman chipped in nine and eight rebounds, respectively.
Mifflinburg next plays at Jersey Shore at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Central Columbia 42, Mifflinburg 36
at Central Columbia
Mifflinburg 9 11 4 12 — 36 Central Col. 9 12 16 5 — 42
Mifflinburg (4-6) 36
Angela Reamer 5 1-4 12; Mara Shuck 6 0-2 14; Mollie Bomgardner 1 2-4 4; Brooke Catherman 1 0-2 2; Olivia Erickson 2 0-0 4; Abby Greb 0 0-0 0; Jaden Keister 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
15 3-12 36.
3-point goals:
Shuck 2, Reamer. Central Columbia (5-5) 42
Gracia Eckenrode 2 0-2 5; Alyssa Boyd 4 1-2 10; Lindsey Bull 2 0-0 4; Grace Klingerman 0 0-0 0; Ellie Rowe 3 3-4 9; Lauren Bull 2 0-0 4; Alison Groshek 3 3-4 9; Alyx Flick 0 1-2 1. Totals:
16 8-14 42.
3-point goals:
Eckenrode, Boyd.
WrestlingLewisburg 61
Loyalsock 12
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — The Green Dragons picked up three pins and six forfeits to rout the Lancers in the HAC-II match.
Getting pins for Lewisburg were Jace Gessner (106), Broghan Persun (152) and Hagen Persun (160), plus Logan Bartlett earned an 11-1 major decision at 138.
Lewisburg next competes at the Coudersport Tournament on Saturday beginning at 9:45 a.m.
Lewisburg 61, Loyalsock 12
Thursday at Loyalsock
220: Riley Bremigen (Lew) dec. Haron Hudu, 3-0.285: James Shearer (Loy) pinned Adam Gilligbauer, 1:11.106: Jace Gessner (Lew) pinned Brayden Gifford, 1:53.113:
Thomas Lyons (Lew) won by forfeit
120:
Derek Gessner (Lew) won by forfeit.
126:
Kaiden Wagner (Lew) won by forfeit.
132:
Gavin Sheriff (Lew) won by forfeit.
138: Logan Bartlett (Lew) maj. dec. Jacob Huber, 11-1.145:
Derek Shedleski (Lew) won by forfeit.
152: Broghan Persun (Lew) pinned Gavin Rice, 1:39.160: Hagen Persun (Lew) pinned Dominic Cellini, 4:36.170:
Double forfeit.
182:
Brady Cromley (Lew) won by forfeit.
195:
Nicholas Laubach (Loy) won by forfeit.
Central Mountain 55
Milton 18
MILL HALL — The Black Panthers got off to a good start against the Wildcats, but they couldn’t hold onto it as Central Mountain took a lopsided HAC-I victory.
Milton (1-3, 0-2 HAC-I) led 12-3 early behind pins from Nathan Rauch at 195 and Nevin Rauch at 285.
But Central Mountain (5-0 overall and HAC-I) reeled off five straight wins — all coming with bonus points on three pins, a technical fall and a major decision — as the Wildcats bounced back to take a 30-12 lead.
Getting the other win on the day for the Black Panthers was Kyler Crawford, who also won via a pin at 138.
Milton next competes at the Southern Columbia Duals beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Central Mountain 55, Milton 18
at Central Mountain
195:
Nathan Rauch, M, pinned Nik Miller, 3:54.
220:
Gage Sutliff, CM, dec. Brent Mitch, 3-1.
285:
#11 Nevin Rauch, M, pinned Cyrus McCarl, 3:00.
106:
#22 Gino Serafini, CM, pinned Tyler Geiswite, 2:35.
113:
#13 Derek Keen, CM, pinned Alex Parker, :51.
120:
Braylen Corter, CM, maj. dec. Zane Neaus, 11-3.
126:
#18 Taylor Weaver, CM, tech. fall Colton Taylor, 16-1, 3:41.
132:
Zach Miller, CM, pinned Jaden Wagner, 2:30.
138:
#18 Kyler Crawford, M, pinned Tristan Probst, 3:33.
145:
Kaden Falls, CM, maj. dec. Chase Hoffman, 12-4.
152:
#25 Lane Porter, CM, won by forfeit.
160:
Damien Galentine, CM, pinned Dillan Ando, 1:51.
170:
Ashton Intallura, CM, won by forfeit.
182
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.