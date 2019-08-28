UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State Athletics and WPSU are continuing their partnership this fall to produce the sixth season of “Unrivaled: The Penn State Football Story,” a weekly preview show that will chronicle the Nittany Lions’ journey throughout the 2019 season.
“Unrivaled: The Penn State Football Story” will debut tonight in some markets and air on WPSU-TV, across the Commonwealth and in numerous markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast including on WNEP2 out of Scanton. “Unrivaled: The Penn State Football Story” is also available on the GoPSUTV channel on YouTube and on LionVision on GoPSUsports.com.
Fans are encouraged to check local listings for possible schedule changes, particularly for the first episode and final episode, which will air during Thanksgiving week.
The 30-minute preview program will debuts tonight, two days before the Nittany Lions host Idaho. The program will provide a fast-paced, intimate look inside the Nittany Lion football program. It will include a look at game week preparation, an all-access look at the coaching staff and visits with selected players on and off the field throughout the season. The coverage also may include a review of the previous week’s game with highlights, sideline and locker room coverage.
WPSU is in its eighth year working with Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics to produce the Nittany Lion football team’s weekly in-season TV show. The Penn State Football Show has been nominated for a Mid-Atlantic Emmy Award in 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
WPSU also works in partnership with Penn State Athletics to produce weekly in-season TV shows for men’s basketball, “The Penn State Basketball Story.” “The Penn State Basketball Story” was nominated for a Mid-Atlantic Emmy Award in 2016 and 2013.
