When area high schools resume and the football season kicks off, there are plenty of changes to the local gridiron landscape.
Milton has moved back to the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference (PHAC) Division I, while Lewisburg dropped into Division II and Warrior Run returned to Division III. Mifflinburg remains in HAC-II.
Newcomer Midd-West, after a couple of independent seasons following the addition of football, will join PHAC-II. South Williamsport, a longtime member of Division III, has jumped to the Northern Tier League.
Joining Milton in Division I: Central Mountain, Jersey Shore, Selinsgrove, Shamokin and Shikellamy. Division II: Lewisburg, Midd-West, Danville, Mifflinburg, Montoursville and Central Columbia.
Division III: Warrior Run, Loyalsock, Hughesville, Mount Carmel and Bloomsburg.
Scholastic football is scheduled to kick off Aug. 28 across the commonwealth.
Local schedules, with last season's records in parentheses, are as follows.
Lewisburg (5-6, 4-2 HAC-I)
8-28 SHAMOKIN
9-4 MONTOURSVILLE
9-11 at Danville
9-18 at Jersey Shore
9-25 Midd-West
10-2 CENTRAL COL.
10-9 at Loyalsock
10-16 at Shikellamy
10-23 MILTON
10-31 at Mifflinburg
Mifflinburg (5-6, 2-3 HAC-II)
8-28 at Danville
9-4 at Central Columbia
9-11 MIDD-WEST
9-18 HUGHESVILLE
9-25 at Shamokin
10-2 MILTON
10-9 MONTOURSVILLE
10-16 at Central Mountain
10-23 at Shikellamy
10-31 LEWISBURG
Milton (0-10, 0-5 HAC-II)
8-28 NATIVITY BVM
9-4 at Warrior Run
9-11 at Holy Redeemer
9-18 TOWANDA
9-25 CENTRAL MTN
10-2 at Mifflinburg
10-9 at Jersey Shore
10-16 SHAMOKIN
10-23 at Lewisburg
10-31 SHIKELLAMY
Warrior Run (7-5, 2-4 HAC-II)
8-28 at Muncy
9-4 MILTON
9-11 MONTGOMERY
9-18 CENTRAL COL.
9-25 at Hughesville
10-2 at Central Mountain
10-9 NORTHWEST
10-16 at Bloomsburg
10-23 MOUNT CARMEL
10-30 at Loyalsock
