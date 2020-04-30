football

Mifflinburg’s Gary DeGroat is gang tackled by Warrior Run Defenders. Wrapping him up was Logan Smedley (82) and Nathan Michael (25).

 By Chris Brady/The Standard-Journal

When area high schools resume and the football season kicks off, there are plenty of changes to the local gridiron landscape.

Milton has moved back to the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference (PHAC) Division I, while Lewisburg dropped into Division II and Warrior Run returned to Division III. Mifflinburg remains in HAC-II.

Newcomer Midd-West, after a couple of independent seasons following the addition of football, will join PHAC-II. South Williamsport, a longtime member of Division III, has jumped to the Northern Tier League.

Joining Milton in Division I: Central Mountain, Jersey Shore, Selinsgrove, Shamokin and Shikellamy. Division II: Lewisburg, Midd-West, Danville, Mifflinburg, Montoursville and Central Columbia.

Division III: Warrior Run, Loyalsock, Hughesville, Mount Carmel and Bloomsburg.

Scholastic football is scheduled to kick off Aug. 28 across the commonwealth.

Local schedules, with last season’s records in parentheses, are as follows.

Lewisburg (5-6, 4-2 HAC-I)

8-28 SHAMOKIN

9-4 MONTOURSVILLE

9-11 at Danville

9-18 at Jersey Shore

9-25 Midd-West

10-2 CENTRAL COL.

10-9 at Loyalsock

10-16 at Shikellamy

10-23 MILTON

10-31 at Mifflinburg

Mifflinburg (5-6, 2-3 HAC-II)

8-28 at Danville

9-4 at Central Columbia

9-11 MIDD-WEST

9-18 HUGHESVILLE

9-25 at Shamokin

10-2 MILTON

10-9 MONTOURSVILLE

10-16 at Central Mountain

10-23 at Shikellamy

10-31 LEWISBURG

Milton (0-10, 0-5 HAC-II)

8-28 NATIVITY BVM

9-4 at Warrior Run

9-11 at Holy Redeemer

9-18 TOWANDA

9-25 CENTRAL MTN

10-2 at Mifflinburg

10-9 at Jersey Shore

10-16 SHAMOKIN

10-23 at Lewisburg

10-31 SHIKELLAMY

Warrior Run (7-5, 2-4 HAC-II)

8-28 at Muncy

9-4 MILTON

9-11 MONTGOMERY

9-18 CENTRAL COL.

9-25 at Hughesville

10-2 at Central Mountain

10-9 NORTHWEST

10-16 at Bloomsburg

10-23 MOUNT CARMEL

10-30 at Loyalsock

