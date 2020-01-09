ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Bucknell limited Navy to 28 percent shooting and forced 18 turnovers to secure a 61-34 victory over the Midshipmen in Alumni Hall Wednesday evening. The 34 points were the fewest the Bison have allowed all season, and the 3-0 start in Patriot League play is the best for Bucknell (10-4, 3-0 PL) since the 2016-17 season.
Navy (5-9, 0-3 PL) jumped out to a 7-3 lead to begin the game, but the Bison responded with a 17-2 run and didn’t look back. The lead grew to as large as 28 points in the third quarter, and Bucknell outscored the Mids 20-4 in the second.
Tessa Brugler led the team with 19 points on 6-of-7 shooting and made all seven of her free throw attempts. Abby Kapp also reached double-figures with 12 points, all of which were scored from beyond the arc. She also provided three steals. Taylor O’Brien hauled in a game-best nine boards.
Navy’s early lead was a result of three quick turnovers by Bucknell, which was one of the few areas the Bison struggled with throughout the game. After jumping ahead 7-3 three minutes into the game, the Mids scored just six more points throughout the remainder of the half. Bucknell, on the other hand, tacked on 35 first half points, scoring a game-high 20 in the second quarter.
The Bison shot 70 percent in the second, and the first nine points of the quarter came from three straight 3-pointers by Kapp. Navy failed to score through the first three minutes of the quarter and added just four points during the final seven.
Carly Krsul added a career-high eight points on 4-of-5 shooting in the game and grabbed four boards. Ellie Mack, who scored her 800th career point with a game-opening triple, finished with seven points and four rebounds.
Bucknell has now held opponents under 40 points in back-to-back games and three times overall this season. It was also the fourth time the Bison have held an opponent under 30 percent shooting. Over the last two games, Bucknell’s opponents are 4-for-22 from 3-point range.
Bucknell returns to action on Saturday to take on another 3-0 team in Holy Cross. Bucknell has claimed eight of the last 10 matchups with the Crusaders, who were picked to finish second in the Patriot League Preseason Poll. Saturday’s game tips off at noon and will be shown on both the Patriot League Network and NESN.
Bucknell 61, Navy 34
at Navy
Bucknell 15 20 17 9 — 61 Navy 9 4 11 10 — 34
Bucknell (10-4)
Tessa Brugler 6-7 7-7 19; Abby Kapp 4-7 0-0 12; Ellie Mack 3-6 0-0 7; Taylor O’Brien 2-8 2-2 6; Marly Walls 2-4 1-2 5; Carly Krsul 4-5 0-0 8; Autumn Ceppi 1-2 0-0 2; Gia Hayes 1-1 0-0 2; Ally Johnson 0-2 0-0 0; Tai Johnson 0-2 0-0 0; Emma Shaffer 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
23-44 10-11 61.
Navy (5-9)
Sophie Gatzounas 3-5 2-2 9; Mary Kate Ulasewicz 4-10 0-0 8; Montana Braxton 1-5 1-2 3; Morgan Taylor 0-5 0-0 0; Laurel Jaunich 0-1 0-0 0; Nyah Garrison 1-4 2-8 5; Jasmine Bishop 2-4 0-4 4; Ciera Hertelendy 1-2 2-2 4; Mimi Schrader 0-3 1-2 1; Lindsay Llewellyn 0-1 0-0 0; Maggie Moore 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
12-43 8-20 34.
3-point goals: Bucknell 5-13 (Kapp 4-7, Mack 1-2, O’Brien 0-1, Walls 0-1, A. Johnson 0-1, T. Johnson 0-1), Navy 2-11 (Gatzounas 1-1, Garrison 1-3, Jaunich 0-1, Schrader 0-1, Llewellyn 0-1, Taylor 0-2, Ulasewicz 0-2). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Bucknell 34 (O’Brien 9), Navy 24 (Gatzounas 5). Assists: Bucknell 8 (Walls, Krsul, A. Johnson 2), Navy 5 (Ulasewicz 3). Total fouls: Bucknell 18, Navy 11. Technical fouls: None. A: 417.
