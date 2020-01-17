WILLIAMSPORT — Pat Borders, who has managed the Williamsport Crosscutters since 2015, has been named the manager of the Clearwater Threshers of the Florida State League for the 2020 season.
The Threshers are a Philadelphia Phillies full season Class A affiliate. The announcement was made at the Williamsport Crosscutters annual Hot Stove Banquet on Wednesday with Borders in attendance. It had been previously announced that he would return to manage in Williamsport for a sixth season.
As part of the Hot Stove festivities, the Cutters formally retired Borders’ jersey number 10. He ends his Williamsport managerial career with 186 wins, the most by any Cutters manager. In 2015, he led the club to the Pinckney Division Championship and a league best record of 46-30. He was a member of the 1992 and 1993 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays and was named the 1992 World Series MVP when he hit .450. Borders captured an Olympic gold medal as a member of the USA Baseball squad in 2000, making him one of only four players to have won both a World Series championship and an Olympic gold medal.
The Phillies have not announced who will replace Borders as manager in Williamsport or the coaching staff for the upcoming season.
The event also featured Phillies legendary outfielder Greg Luzinski, ESPN Baseball Insider Tim Kurkjian, and Phillies Asst. General Manager Bryan Minniti.
A portion of the proceeds from the evening were donated to the West End Christian Community Center. At the conclusion of the festivities, they were presented with a check for $6,750.
The Crosscutters 2020 home opener is scheduled for Friday, June 19 against the State College Spikes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.