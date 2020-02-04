MIFFLINBURG — It’s no coincidence that the Mifflinburg boys varsity basketball team has been nearly unbeatable since the return of junior guard Isaiah Valentine.
Valentine, who suffered an arm injury in the first quarter of the season’s opening game, returned six games games ago and since being reinserted into the Wildcats’ lineup, Valentine has led the team in scoring in each of those games, helping Mifflinburg to rack up five wins over that span.
Valentine was at it again Monday night as he led all scorers with 22 points in Mifflinburg’s 61-29 victory over Southern Columbia. The Wildcats (7-11) held a 32-18 lead over the Tigers (3-14) and never looked back.
Dante Colon chipped in with 13 points — including four 3-pointers — for Mifflinburg and the Wildcats also got eight points from Cannon Griffith and seven points from Jake Young.
Southern Columbia was led by Mike Szido and Braeden Wisloski, each of whom scored eight points in the contest.
Mifflinburg will be back in action tomorrow as the Wildcats travel to Shamokin for a HAC-I showdown. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg 61, Southern Columbia 29
at Mifflinburg
Mifflinburg 17 15 15 14—61Southern Columbia 11 7 7 4—29Mifflinburg (7-11) 61
Dylan Doebler 3 0-0 6; Isaiah Valentine 7 6-8 22; Seth Kline 2 0-0 5; Lane Yoder 0 0-0 0; Dante Colon 4 1-2 13; Liam Church 0 0-0 0; Rylee Stahl 0 0-0 0; Jarret Foster 0 0-0 0; Zach Wertman 0 0-0 0; Gabe Yoder 0 0-0 0; Cannon Griffith 3 0-0 8; Jake Young 2 3-4 7; Carter Breed 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
21 10-14 61.
3-point goals:
Colon 4, Griffith 2, Valentine 2, Kline.
Southern Columbia (3-14) 29
Owen Sosnoski 0 3-4 3; Connor Gallagher 2 0-0 5; Kaiden Carl 0 0-0 0; Matthew Masala 0 0-2 0; Mike Zsido 4 0-0 8; Braeden Wisloski 2 4-9 8; Joseph Szuler 1 0-0 3; Dorran Wetzel 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
10 7-15 29.
3-point goals:
Gallagher, Szuler.
JV score: Mifflinburg, 50-41. High scorer: Mifflinburg: Carter Breed 12. Southern Columbia:
Matthew Masala 14.
Meadowbrook Christian 67
Bucktail 55
MILTON — The Meadowbrook Christian boys varsity basketball team shook off last Friday’s loss to Lourdes Regional and Ashton Canelo found his scoring touch in the second half to lead the Lions to a 67-55, non-league victory over Bucktail Monday night.
Canelo dropped in a game-high 28 to lead all scorers, 19 of which came in the second half. Meadowbrook (8-10) held a 35-26 lead at halftime and the Lions were able to outscore the Bucks (3-12) in the second half to capture the win.
Meadowbrook also got 10 points from Dillon Stokes as well as nine from Jacob Reed and eight from C.J. Carrier.
Bucktail was led by Gabe Conway’s 17 points and the Bucks also got 12 from Dylan Cross.
The Lions are back in action this evening as they travel to Belleville Mennonite for an Allegheny Christian Athletic Association matchup at 7:30 p.m.
Meadowbrook Christian 67, Bucktail 55
at Meadowbrook Christian
Meadowbrook Christian 15 20 19 11—67Bucktail 10 16 17 12—55Meadowbrook Christian (8-10) 67
C.J. Carrier 4 0-0 8; Ashton Canelo 12 4-6 28; Dillon Stokes 4 2-3 10; Noah Smith 1 0-0 2; Jacob Reed 4 0-0 9; Evan Young 3 0-0 6; Nevin Carrier 1 1-2 3; Michael Eager 0 1-2 1.
Totals:
29 8-13 67.
3-point goals:
Reed.
Bucktail (3-12) 55
Deven Serafini 2 0-0 5; Kayden Friese 2 2-2 6; Dylan Cross 6 0-0 12; Jason Burgey 1 0-0 2; Gabe Conway 8 0-4 14; Liam Dwyer 3 0-0 6; Will Kelly 1 0-1 3; Darrin Bruno 1 0-0 3; Tyler Snyder 0 1-2 1.
Totals:
24 3-9 55.
3-point goals:
Serafini, Conway, Kelly, Bruno.
Girls basketballMeadowbrook Christian 39
Bucktail 19
MILTON — The Meadowbrook Christian girls varsity basketball team held visiting Bucktail to just 19 points and the Lions used a 13-point fourth quarter to pull away from the Bucks for a non-league win Monday night, 39-19.
Masy Devlin scored a game-high 17 points including 11 in the fourth quarter to help put the game away in Meadowbrook Christian’s (12-5) favor. Bucktail (4-11) was led by Tessa Cowfer who scored a team-high 13 points.
The Lady Lions are back in action at 6 p.m. this evening as they travel to Belleville Mennonite for an ACAA matchup.
Meadowbrook Christian 39, Bucktail 19
at Meadowbrook Christian
Meadowbrook Christian 10 10 6 13—39Bucktail 10 2 2 5—19Meadowbrook Christian (12-5) 39
Masy Devlin 8 1-1 17; Jackie Stokes 3 1-2 9; Shelby Hartman 4 0-0 8; Emily Toland 0 0-0 0; Emily Baney 0 0-0 0; Madison McNeal 2 0-0 5; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
17 2-3 39.
3-point goals:
Stokes 2, McNeal.
Bucktail (4-11) 19
Tessa Cowfer 6 1-3 13; Myka Poorman 0 0-0 0; Carlie Crentzyel 0 1-2 1; Julie Green 1 0-0 2; Reileigh Isaacs 1 1-3 3.
Totals:
7 3-18 19.
3-point goals: None.
