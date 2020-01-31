LEWISBURG — The 2019-20 season has certainly been an up-and-down one for a young Lewisburg girls squad trying to find its identity.
Along the way the Green Dragons have suffered many tough losses this year, but Thursday’s result against the Shamokin Indians will sting a little bit more than some of the rest.
Lewisburg held a one-point lead over Shamokin late in their Heartland Athletic Conference Division II contest, only to see the Indians score the final three points of the game to come away with a 43-41 victory inside the Dragons’ Lair.
“We battled, but it’s the same m.o. — we fought hard but the game got away from us a little bit at the end there,” said Lewisburg coach Brent Sample. “Shamokin is a good team. They beat Central Columbia and they beat Warrior Run, and you can’t beat a good team when you don’t make a foul shot and go 0-for-7 from the foul line.
“The loss hurts. We’re running out of daylight (to qualify) for districts, but you still have to find the positives in things,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
The game was tied at 16 at the half, but a big 20-point third quarter by Shamokin (10-7, 7-2 HAC-II) that was highlighted by seven points from Sophie Rossnock put the Indians in front, 36-28.
However, a 13-4 run by Lewisburg (5-12, 3-6) to start the fourth put the Green Dragons ahead by one at 41-40 with a minute to go in regulation following a short jumper by Sophie Kilbride.
“In the locker room we just talked about coming out (in the second half) and doing what we need to do — put pressure on where pressure needs to be — and get those turnovers and turn them into something positive,” said Shamokin coach Jordan Rickert. “In the third quarter we came out really strong, but in the fourth quarter we kind of struggled a little bit and I think we got kind of cold in the fourth and Lewisburg started hitting their shots.”
Lewisburg seemed to catch a break after Shamokin turned the ball over with under a minute remaining when Emma Tomcavage stepped on the baseline after trying to corral a rebound under the Green Dragons’ basket.
That miscue could’ve spelled doom for the Indians, but Lewisburg turned it over right back to result in an easy layup by Tomcavage to give Shamokin a 42-41 lead prior to Kaitlyn Dunn clinching the contest by making one of two free throws with four seconds left.
“That was huge. (Emma) has been playing so tough this whole entire year — just doing the little things right and battling,” said Rickert. “She turned the ball and she easily could’ve gotten rattled, but she came back and hit a huge shot which put us up one, so she’s playing tough.”
Dunn finished with 12 points, four rebounds and four steals, while Rossnock led the way with 16 points and Tomcavage chipped in eight points. Rossnock and Tomcavage also both pulled down four rebounds apiece.
For Lewisburg, Roz Noone led the way with a game-high 20 points, which included four 3-pointers — all four of which came in the second half. Noone also had seven rebounds and a block.
In addition for the Green Dragons, Jamie Fedorjaka chipped in nine points, eight rebounds and two blocks, plus Lauren Gross grabbed seven boards in the loss.
“I told the girls, we got down by eight points and we were gassed — we had a short bench tonight and I only played six (with Regan Llanso out with an injury) — and they could’ve just caved. The effort shows a lot about their tenacity, and that they got after it and fought and put us in a position to win the game when they really could’ve just said, ‘We only have five wins right now, so what do we have to play for?’” said Sample.
“The girls went out and battled hard and Shamokin is a really good team. We have one senior and I think the first time we played Shamokin (a 31-25 loss on Jan. 8) we struggled with turnovers, and I think we did a better job taking care of the ball (Thursday). This time we were moving the ball up the floor and scoring, so there’s always positives and things and we just need to keep building. We have four games left, and maybe by the end of the season we’ll hit our stride.
Lewisburg next hosts Warrior Run at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday for another HAC-II matchup.
Shamokin 43, Lewisburg 41
at Lewisburg
Shamokin 6 10 20 7 — 43 Lewisburg 9 7 12 13 — 41
Shamokin (10-7) 43
Emma Tomcavage 4 0-1 8; Emma Kramer 0 0-0 0; Grace Nazih 0 0-0 0; Ari Nolter 3 0-0 7; Kaitlyn Dunn 3 5-8 12; Sophie Rossnock 6 2-3 16; Emily Slanina 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
16 7-12 43.
3-point goals:
Rossnock 2, Dunn, Nolter.
Lewisburg (5-12) 41
Sophie Kilbride 3 0-2 6; Maddie Still 0 0-0 0; Roz Noone 8 0-3 20; Jamie Fedorjaka 3 0-0 9; Lauren Gross 1 0-2 2; Hope Drumm 2 0-0 4.
Totals:
17 0-7 41.
3-point goals:
Noone 4, Fedorjaka 3.
JV score: Lewisburg, 25-14. High scorers: Lewisburg, Kilee Gallegos, 8; Shamokin, Desiree Michaels, 5.
