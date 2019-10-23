LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University cross country runner Hunter Confair, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, has been named this week’s Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Men’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week.
Confair and the Bald Eagles put in some solid work Saturday at the Gettysburg Invitational in the final tune up before the postseason. The Bald Eagles will return to action Friday at the 2019 PSAC Championships.
Confair led the way for LHU at Gettysburg and paced the solid Haven pack with an 8K time of 28:49.2. He was 86th overall out of 230-plus runners. He scored in 71st place.
Bloomsburg women’s soccer jumps to seventh in Division II pollBLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University women’s soccer team jumped two more spots in the Division II national rankings, moving from ninth to seventh in the country, according to the United Soccer Coaches poll released on Tuesday afternoon. The Huskies also remained the top team in the Atlantic Regional poll for the second consecutive week.
The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs (14-0-0) remained the top team in the country and is one of only two unblemished programs remaining, joining Flagler College (12-0-0) who remained fourth in the nation. The University of California at San Diego (12-0-1) is second with Grand Valley State (11-1-0) third. The University of Central Missouri (11-1-1) rounded out the top five in this week’s poll.
Last week, Bloomsburg extended its winning streak to ten consecutive matches with 4-1 and 5-0 home victories over Shippensburg and Mansfield, respectively. The Huskies improved to 12-1-0 overall and moved to 10-1-0 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division standings. Bloomsburg currently holds a three-point lead over Millersville for the top spot in the division with five conference games remaining in the regular season.
While the Huskies are certainly getting it done offensively (2.69 goals per game), their calling card has been the defense for the second straight season. Bloomsburg has allowed only five goals all season and ranks 10th in country with a 0.38 goals against average. The defensive unit has also only given up 95 shot attempts (7.31 per game) and 43 shots on goal (3.31) during the first 13 matches of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.