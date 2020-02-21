High school
Girls basketball
District 4 Class 4A quarterfinal
No. 2 Athens 52, No. 7 Montoursville 45
Boys basketball
District 4 Class 3A quarterfinals
No. 4 Hughesville 64, No. 5 Troy 36
No. 2 Central Columbia 74, No. 7 Wellsboro 65
Local Sports
DUBOIS — Meadowbrook Christian needed to quickly shake off a loss in one tournament in order to come right back and pick up a win in another.
Behind three players in double figures, Meadowbrook took a 40-23 quarterfinal win over Calvary Christian Academy in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association Tournament on Thursday at Dubois Christian School.
The win came less than 24 hours after Meadowbrook (16-8) fell to Millville by nine points in the quarterfinals of the District 4 Class A Tournament.
Jackie Stokes led the Lions with 17 points, 10 of which came in the second half. In addition, Emily Baney added 12 points and Masy Devlin had 10.
Meadowbrook next faces West No. 1 seed Blair County Christian in today's semifinals at 6:30 p.m.
ACAA Tournament
Quarterfinal game
at Dubois Christian School
Meadowbrook Christian 40, Calvary Christian 23
Calvary Chr.;6;4;6;7 — 23
Meadowbrook;15;9;8;8 — 40
Calvary Christian (13-5) 23
Ellie Kauruter 2 0-0 4; Abby Ruby 2 0-0 4; Graci Ehresman 0 0-0 0; Lauren Peachey 5 1-2 12; Kya Kuhstos 0 3-4 3; Emily Suttles 0 0-0 0; Addy Bush 0 0-0 0; Isabelle Anderson 0 0-0 0; Maddie Ayers 0 0-0 0; Ashlynn Lapp 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 4-6 23.
3-point goals: Peachey.
Meadowbrook (16-8) 40
Masy Devlin 5 0-0 10; Jenaka Day 0 0-0 0; Shelby Hartman 0 1-2 1; Jackie Stokes 8 0-0 17; Emily Toland 0 0-0 0; Emily Baney 6 0-0 12; Madi McNeal 0 0-0 0; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 1-2 40.
3-point goals: Stokes.
College
Women's basketball
Susquehanna 66, Moravian 60
Notes: Warrior Run High School grad, Madi Welliver pulled down seven rebounds to help give Susquehanna a 38-35 rebounding edge in the game. Heading into Saturday’s regular-season finale with Juniata, Susquehanna is tied with Drew (15-9, 6-7 LC) at fifth in the conference following tonight’s River Hawk win and Drew’s loss to the University of Scranton.
Records: Susquehanna is 14-10, 6-7 LC. Moravian is 14-10, 7-6.

