UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State Nittany Lions won all but two bouts to rout the Penn Quakers in sold out Rec Hall on Sunday. The Nittany Lions rode an early win at 125 and a career milestone in the second half to a 33-7 victory over the visiting Quakers.
Senior Mark Hall picked up his 100th career victory in the dual while freshman Brandon Meredith opened the action with a big win at 125. The dual was witnessed by 6,437 fans in the 50th straight sellout in Rec Hall. Penn State has sold out 55 of its last 57 home events, including 50 straight in Rec Hall and five of seven in the 16,000-seat Bryce Jordan Center.
Meredith made his Rec Hall dual debut, stepping in for classmate Brody Teske. Meredith energized the Rec Hall crowd with a furious close to the match. Meredith trailed 5-1 in the second and came back in the second and third periods to roll to an 8-5 win over No. 10 Michael Colaiocco. Sophomore Roman Bravo-Young, ranked No. 4 at 133, then continued the fast start, posting a dominant 21-9 major decision over Penn’s Carmen Ferrante to give Penn State a 7-0 lead.
Junior Nick Lee, ranked No. 3 at 141, continued his torrid start to the season, posting a 13-4 major decision over Penn’s Doug Zapf. Junior Luke Gardner got the nod at 149 and withstood a late flurry from Penn’s Lucas Revano to post a hard-fought 7-6 victory, giving the Nittany Lions a 14-0 lead. Junior Bo Pipher stepped in for No. 6 Brady Berge at 157 and lost a tough 5-2 decision to No. 10 Anthony Artalona to close out the opening half. Penn State led 14-3 at the dual’s midway point.
Senior Vincenzo Joseph, ranked No. 1 at 165, opened up the second half in style, pinning Jake Lizak at the 4:25 mark after leading 13-3 midway through the second period. Hall, ranked No. 1 at 174, dominated Penn’s Neil Antrassian to post a 19-4 technical fall at the 7:00 mark. The victory was the 100th of Hall’s career, improving his overall record to 100-5.
True freshman Aaron Brooks made his Rec Hall dual debut for Penn State at 184 with No. 2 Shakur Rasheed still out. Brooks thrilled the Rec Hall faithful rolling to a 19-4 technical fall at the 6:03 mark in his home dual debut.
Graduate senior Kyle Conel, ranked No. 20 at 197, bolted out to a big early lead on Penn’s Cole Urbas and then withstood an injury late in the second period to post a 6-5 victory to put Penn State up 33-3. With No. 1 Anthony Cassar held out at 285, sophomore 197-pounder Austin Hoopes moved up to 285 where he dropped a 14-4 major to Penn’s Joey Slackman in the dual’s final bout.
Penn State posted a lopsided 36-10 advantage in takedowns. The Nittany Lions tacked on nine bonus points off a pin (Joseph), two tech falls and two majors.
Penn State is now 3-1 overall, 0-0 in the Big Ten. Penn falls to 0-1. The Nittany Lions return to action on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, hosting Illinois in Rec Hall at 7 p.m. Two days later, the Lions host Northwestern in Rec Hall on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 2 p.m.
No. 2 Penn State 33, Penn 7
Sunday at Rec Hall
125:
Brandon Meredith PSU dec. No. 10 Michael Colaiocco, 8-5.
133:
No. 4 Roman Bravo-Young PSU maj. dec. Carmen Ferrante, 21-9.
141:
#3 Nick Lee PSU maj. dec. Doug Zapf, 13-4.
149:
Luke Gardner PSU dec. Lucas Revano, 7-6.
157:
No. 10 Anthony Artalona PENN dec. Bo Pipher, 5-2.
165:
No. 1 Vincenzo Joseph PSU pinned Jake Lizak, 4:25.
174:
No. 1 Mark Hall PSU tech fall Neil Antrassian, 19-4, 7:00.
184:
Aaron Brooks PSU tech fall Jesse Antrassian, 19-4, 6:03.
197:
No. 20 Kyle Conel PSU dec. Cole Urbas, 6-5.
285:
Joey Slackman PENN maj. dec. Austin Hoopes, 14-4.
Attendance: 6,437 (50th straight sellout in Rec Hall)
