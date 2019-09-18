Women’s soccer
Lycoming 1, Marywood 0
At Williamsport
Notes: Junior Elle Sarracco blew past the defense and fired a bullet on goal that deflected off the keeper and right to a streaking sophomore Megan Oyler, who found the back of the net for a golden goal with 1:07 remaining in the first overtime period, lifting Lycoming to a victory over Marywood at UPMC Field.
The Warriors (4-2-1 overall) have a 3-0-1 record in their last four games, the longest stretch without a loss since 2016, after downing the reigning Atlantic East Conference champs.
The game-winner gives Oyler a tie for the team-lead in goals (2) and Sarracco her first assist.
In a back-and-forth affair, both teams took 21 shots, including 13 on goal. Marywood did put the ball in the back of the net late in the second half, but the goal was waved off due to an offsides call, setting the Warriors up for the chance to win in overtime, when the team fired six shots on net before Oyler’s goal.
Sarracco led the team with seven shots, with five of them coming on goal. Sophomore Alicia Blizzard fired off three.
In net, sophomore Jess Riordan reached double-digit saves for the third time this season, making 13 stops in her first career shutout.
The Warriors are back on the field on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. when they travel to Immaculata for a non-conference game at Draper Walsh Stadium.
Bloomsburg to host Fall ID Clinic
BLOOMSBURG - The Bloomsburg University women's soccer team will be holding its 2019 Fall ID Clinic on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 1-5 p.m. at Steph Pettit Stadium with registration beginning promptly at 1 p.m. The clinic is reserved for high school freshmen, sophomores, and juniors, and is limited to the first 40 registrants.
The Fall ID clinic will provide high school student-athletes with the opportunity to receive coaching from the Bloomsburg women's soccer coaching staff as well as interact with current Huskies' players. Participants will see what a typical Husky training session looks like and get a feel for the coaching style and the culture of the program. The clinic will also include a question-and-answer portion with Coach Haney and current players.
For additional information, please contact head coach Matt Haney at 570-389-5471 or via e-mail at mhaney@bloomu.edu.
Men’s soccer
Bloomsburg to host Fall ID Clinic
BLOOMSBURG - The Bloomsburg University men's soccer team will be hosting its 2019 Fall ID Clinic on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Steph Pettit Stadium. The clinic is reserved for high school freshmen, sophomores, and juniors, and seniors, and is limited to the first 40 registrants.
The clinic is a way of attracting talent from near and far to continue the success of the Bloomsburg University men's soccer program. It will provide high school student-athletes the opportunity to receive coaching from the Bloomsburg University men's soccer coaching staff as well as practice and play at the university's top class facilities. Participants will see what a typical Husky training session looks like and will get a feel for the coaching style and the culture of the program.
For additional information, please contact head coach Danny Wheelan at 570-389-4381 or via e-mail at dwheelan@bloomu.edu.
