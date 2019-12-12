There are high school wrestling teams — those ranked nationally like Blair Academy, Wyoming Seminary, St. Edward’s and St. Paris Graham of Ohio.
They are the teams that make the long trips, wrestle in the best tournaments. And in some cases get their wrestlers via the recruitment route.
Then there are the teams that just get by, can’t fill a complete team. That maybe don’t have the best facilities.
Dave Crebs knows only well about a team that is one of teams that just gets by.
Crebs is the coach of Salt River High in Scottsdale, Ariz. The high school is on the Pima-Maricopa American Indian Reservation. There are 9,500 residents on the 87.2 square mile reservation, one of the smallest in Arizona.
Crebs wrestled at Lewisburg Area High School in the late 1970s and was third in the PIAA 3A tournament at 120 pounds for Greater Latrobe. He later wrestled at the University of Kentucky for a year before the school dropped the sport. He finished up at West Virginia.
The Salt River wrestling team which competes in the smallest class in Arizona has only six wrestlers and three of them are girls. For the most part, Crebs, 56, said competition is in tournaments and some require long distant travels.
Crebs gets help from his son Cole.
Coaching there is not easy, Crebs said. “When I wrestled I was shooting for a scholarship. That isn’t the case here. They can go to school free with money from the tribe (funds from a casino.) The motivation isn’t there.”
The schools on the reservation have about 250 students, Crebs said. “We compete in what would be a charter school division.” In his six year tenure at the school, where he teaches art, the school has produced five state champions. There are six classes in Arizona and the state athletic association recently sanctioned a girls championship.
Salt River has a full range of sports. The school plays eight-man football.
Crebs said wrestling in the state is pretty good and does get the occasional superstar like Roman Bravo-Young, Penn State’s 133-pound All-American.
The coach said he attended Arizona State’s recent one-point victory over Penn State. “The crowd went crazy. Zeke Jones (ASU coach) is doing a great job there.”
Crebs said he’s taught school for 20 or so years and first visited Arizona because an aunt owned a gym in Scottsdale.
It’s a 10-mile commute to the reservation, Crebs said. He lives in Phoenix with his wife, Barbara. They also have a daughter, Courtney, 26, in addition to Cole.
———————————
Probably the nation’s top high school tournament comes up this weekend with the Ironmen Tourney at Walsh Jesuit High in Akron, Ohio. Blair Academy of New Jersey is the defending champion and is the favorite this year. Wyoming Seminary of Wilkes-Barre is the likely top challenger. Several Pa. and nationally known schools are in the mammoth field. They are Bethlehem Catholic, Malvern Prep, Easton, Notre-Dame Green Pond, St. Paris Graham, St. Joe’s of State College, and St. Ed’s of Ohio.
It must be the year of killing the long streak. Tuesday night, Notre Dame-Green Pond ended Saucon Valley’s streak of 75 straight regular season wins and 73 straight wins in the Colonial League. Saucon’s coach is former Middleburg wrestler Chad Shirk.
———————————
John Huckaby, of Lewisburg, has covered amateur wrestling for more than 40 years. He can be reached jhuck@ptd.net.
