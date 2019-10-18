TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run girls varsity soccer team had an opportunity to guarantee their spot in the upcoming District 4 playoffs with either a win or a draw against Bloomsburg in a HAC crossover contest on Thursday.
Following a heartbreaking 3-2 loss on a late goal by the Panthers, the Defenders must now wait to learn their postseason fate as the PIAA will weigh power ranking points to determine the final District 4 2A playoff bracket.
“We were under the impression that we needed a win or a draw today to get (into the District 4 playoffs), so the girls are very disappointed right now,” Warrior Run head coach Rob Ryder said. “I’m not sure how it works with the power rankings and who makes it and who doesn’t, but right now we just have to wait and see. I’m proud of the girls for the way they fought today, and all season long. They really laid it all on the line today.”
Warrior Run got on the scoreboard first thanks to an assist from Mother Nature.
Following a Bloomsburg handball which resulted in a direct kick from just inside the midfield stripe, the Defenders’ Amber Axtman drilled the set piece high into the air. Thanks to the constant and powerful wind which was blowing all afternoon at the Warrior Run Sports Complex, the ball stayed high and sailed over Bloomsburg goalkeeper Abby Garisimoff and into the back of the net for the first goal of the game.
Bloomsburg would tie the score at 29:07 when Rylee Klinger broke in alone and slid a low shot past Warrior Run keeper Kylee Brouse.
The score would remain 1-1 until the 65:21 mark when Bloomsburg’s Kailey Zentner was able to pick up a loose ball off an initial save by Brouse and put the ball into the net to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead.
Still, the Defenders did not quit and just under three minutes later, Nicole Keim scored off of a nice cross by Jess Vognetz to knot the score again, this time at 2-2. Warrior Run’s goal was set up courtesy of a nice release by Paige Bowman which sprung Vognetz and allowed her to slide the ball to Keim who finished off the rush.
The match looked to be headed for overtime, but the Panthers continued to apply pressure in the Warrior Run end and Kelsey Widom’s hard shot off of a diving Brouse’s outstretched arm deflected off the outside post and into the net for the game-winner with just 1:31 remaining in regulartion.
“We’re pretty disappointed, but they played a hard game today,” Ryder said. “They put their hearts into it today, we just didn’t come out on top.”
Bloomsburg 3, Warrior Run 2
at Warrior Run
First half
WR—Amber Axtman, (direct kick), 10:06 BLOOM—Rylee Klinger, unassisted, 29:07
Second half
BLOOM—Kailey Zentner, unassisted, 65:21 WR—Nicole Keim, Jess Vognetz assist, 68:20 BLOOM—Kelsey Widom, unassisted, 88:29
Team StatisticsShots: Bloomsburg, 14-10; Corners: WR, 5-3; Saves: WR—Brouse, 7. Bloomsburg—Abby Garisimoff, 3.
