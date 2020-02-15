JERSEY SHORE — Milton’s girls basketball team went cold in the third quarter, and it helped result in a 48-43 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory for Jersey Shore on Friday.
Leah Walter tallied 12 points and Tori Brink had nine to lead Milton (6-16 overall), which now gets ready for the District 4 Class 4A playoffs next week.
Jersey Shore 48, Milton 43
at Jersey Shore
Milton 11 15 2 15 — 43Jersey Shore 12 16 5 15 — 48Milton (6-16) 43
Kiersten Stork 0 0-0 0; Leah Walter 5 0-4 12; Taylor Snyder 2 3-3 7; Crystal Hamilton 2 0-0 4; Kyla Rovenolt 1 3-4 5; Tori Brink 4 0-1 9; Raulerys Vega-Garcia 3 0-2 6; Larissa Shearer 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
17 6-14 43.
3-point goals:
Walter 2, Brink.
Jersey Shore (8-13) 48
Brielle Hess 1 2-4 4; Bella Kriner 1 0-0 3; Delaney Herbst 0 0-0 0; Aubrey Stetts 2 7-10 11; Haley Stetts 7 1-3 16; Sadie Griswold 3 8-12 14; Aubrey Schilling 0 0-3 0; Sam Machmer 0 0-2 0.
Totals:
14 18-34 48.
3-point goals:
Kriner, H. Stetts.
JV score:
Milton, 50-38.
Meadowbrook Chr. 49
Walnut Street Chr. 6
AVIS — Masy Devlin’s game-high 23 points lifted the Lions to a regular-season ending Allegheny Christian Athletic Association victory.
Shelby Hartman added 10 points for Meadowbrook (15-7, 10-2 ACAA), which now prepares for the District 4 Class A playoffs next week.
Meadowbrook Chr. 49, Walnut Street Chr. 6
at Walnut Street Christian School
Meadowbrook 18 12 11 8 — 49Walnut Street 0 2 0 4 — 6Meadowbrook (15-7) 49
Masy Devlin 10 0-0 23; Shelby Hartman 5 0-0 10; Emily Toland 1 0-0 2; Emily Baney 3 2-3 8; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0; Madison McNeal 2 0-0 6.
Totals:
21 2-3 49.
3-point goals:
Devlin 3, McNeal 2.
Walnut Street (2-9) 6
Allyson Zell 1 0-0 2; Taralyn Croak 0 0-2 0; Haley Mumma 0 0-0 0; Liberty Hall 0 0-0 0; Colleen Miller 0 0-0 0; Sophie Rinker 2 0-0 4.
Totals:
3 0-2 6.
3-point goals:
None.
Boys basketballMeadowbrook Chr. 65
Walnut Street Chr. 24
AVIS — Dillon Stokes scored 12 points and Evan Young had 10 points as the Lions took the ACAA win. Meadowbrook improves to 11-11 and the Lions now get ready for the District 4 Class A playoffs and a possible first-round matchup against St. John Neumann next week.
