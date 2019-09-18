DANVILLE—Mifflinburg’s gradual road to improvement continued Tuesday as it headed to Danville for a match on the Ironmen’s turf field.
Mifflinburg was outmatched at the beginning of the game as it was forced to survive an offensive onslaught from the Ironmen, who produced three shots on goal in the game’s first ten minutes. It became a theme as the Wildcats’ defense wouldn’t break as Danville produced ten shots on goal. It all added up to a strong defensive performance as the Wildcats held for a 0-0 tie after two overtimes failed to produce a goal from either team.
“That’s our game plan these days,” Mifflinburg coach Dan Gehers said. “We do have trouble scoring and our plan is not to go down early. The first half turned a little bit. They were on us early.”
Once in overtime, Mifflinburg matched Danville’s offense as it countered all three attempts from the Ironmen with chances of its own. Daytona Walter helped produced a shot when he found a streaking Lane Yoder for a chance that was turned away. Brandon Linn would head the ball into a scoring in the final seconds of the game, but was stopped as the game ended in a tie.
“Once the game turned and everybody settled down it turned into more real soccer for us,” Gehers said. “It gets in our head. When we give up a goal early it just drops us. Even in overtime early they did their thing, but then it turned.”
Both teams received chances in the second half with Mifflinburg playing a much better game from a possession standpoint.
The Wildcats challenged Evan Hass with three shots. Two were directly on target, but all three forced Hass into action. He was up for the challenge each time to keep the game locked in a 0-0 draw.
“We were trying to make a comeback,” Danville coach Brian Dressler said of the team’s approach to the game Tuesday. “We had a lot of good chances that first half. We could have scored four or five in that first half realistically. We just didn’t finish any. It was much better effort. Much better than the Williamsport game.”
Nick Cera had a good attempt at breaking the game open in the second half when he connected with a shot that forced Mauer into a diving save. Mauer made the stop. He prevented all eight shots in regulation from tallying a goal. He survived plenty of chances from Danville, but some of it was luck as the Ironmen hit the post twice in the second half.
Kevin Dempsey had a good chance for Danville that nearly broke the tie. Much like Cera’s attempt, Mauer was there for a finger-tip save to keep the 0-0 stalemate locked in a tie.
Danville 0, Mifflinburg 0 (OT)
at Danville
Scoring: none.Shots: DAN, 23-6; Corners: DAN, 9-2 Saves:
Mifflinburg, (Ryder Mauer) 10, Danville, (Evan Haas) 5.
Records: Mifflinburg 1-7-1. Danville 4-1-2
