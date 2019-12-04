Editor’s note: Following each collegiate sports season, The Standard-Journal scours area rosters for local student-athletes who are continuing their athletic careers at the next level. Today we spotlight women’s cross country. Should there be someone we missed inadvertantly, please contact us at sports@standard-journal.com and we will be sure to include them.
Rachel Grow, junior, Lock Haven University, Warrior Run High School
- Grow ran in five races this season for the Bald Eagles, with her best finish coming at the 31st Annual Gettysburg Invitational on Oct. 19 where she came in 77th out of 259 runners in 25:48.8 to help Lock Haven take 8th out of 26 teams. In addition, Grow took 115th in 24:17.6 at the Lock Haven Invitational on Sept. 21 as the Bald Eagles took 4th out of 37 teams; Grow ran a 24:40.6 at the Paul Short Run on Oct. 5. In the postseason, Grow took 99th out of 178 runners at the PSAC Championships on Oct. 25 as Lock Haven took 6th out of 17 teams; and at the Division II Atlantic Regional Championships on Nov. 9, Grow took 106th out of 153 runners in 24:17.7 as the Bald Eagles took 5th out of 22 teams.
Kaylee Long, senior, Lycoming College, Milton Area High School
- Long ran in seven races this year for the Warriors, and she ended her season by finishing in the top 100 at the NCAA Mideast Regionals for the second time in her career on Nov. 16. Long finished 99th in a field of 349 runners on the 6K course, becoming just the second runner in program history to finish in the top 100 at an NCAA Regional twice in a career. She posted a time of 23:50.4, just 1.7 seconds behind her school-record time of 23:48.7 set this year at Hood, where she took 9th.
In addition, Long was 22nd (17:44.60) out of 65 runners at the Misericordia Invite on Aug. 30; was 29th (20:15.40) out of 93 runners at the Dutchmen Invite on Sept. 7; 9th (25:04.80) out of 48 runners at the Cougar Classic on Sept. 14; was 95th (23:57.1) out of 404 runners at the Lock Haven Invitational on Sept. 21 to set the program record and become the first woman to break 24 minutes; was 129th (24:38.4) out of 372 runners at the Paul Short Run on Oct. 5; and she took 65th (25:19.8) out of 143 runners at the MAC Championships on Nov. 2.
Ruby Auman, sophomore, William Smith College, Lewisburg Area High School
- Auman ran in every race this season for the Herons. Her best finish came in a runner-up showing at the Alfred Invitational on Sept. 7 as she ran a 26:48.7 to finish second to help William Smith finish first out of four teams. Auman added an eighth-place finish in 25:21.0 at the Cross Country Only Championships on Oct. 19; a 55th-place finish in 25:22.1 at the Liberty League Championships and then took 92nd in 24:47.8 at the Division III Atlantic Regional Championships on Nov. 16. Her time at regionals was 20.4 seconds faster than her previous best. At the end of the season Auman, an architectural studies major, was named to the Liberty League All-Academic Team by having a GPA of 3.30 or better.
Emma Bailey, junior, Butler University, Lewisburg Area High School
- After not running at all in 2018, Bailey competed in three races this season for the Bulldogs. She took 27th in 20:31.1 at the Butler Open on Aug. 30; 42nd in 20:21 at the UWP Vic Godfrey Open on Sept. 6; and she was 32nd in 20:09.2 at the Bulldog Invitational on Oct. 25.
Olivia Martin, junior, Tufts University, Lewisburg Area High School
- In three races this season for the Jumbo, Martin finished 42nd (20:33.0) out of 87 runners at the Bates Invitational on Sept. 14; took 70th in 20:39.1 at the NEICAAA Championships on Oct. 12; and she was 190th out of 365-plus runners in 24:33.6 at the Connecticut College Invitational on Oct. 19.
Rachel Wakeman, sophomore, Chatham University, Lewisburg Area High School
- Wakeman competed in eight races this season for Cougars. Her best finish was 16th in 27:39.0 at the Chatham Eden Hall Invitational on Sept. 26, while her best 6K time of 24:51.1 (200th-place finish) came at the Oberlin College Inter-Regional Rumble on Oct. 19. At the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championships on Nov. 2, Wakeman was 33rd in 25:47.2; and at the CAA Division III Mideast Region Championships on Nov. 16 Wakeman was 177th in 25:03.7.
Samantha Gates, senior, Lebanon Valley College, Warrior Run High School
- Gates competed for the Flying Dutchmen this season, with her best showing coming in the Bud Smitley Invitational on Oct. 5 by placing 16th in 24:21.4.
Mariah Rovenolt, freshman, Lycoming College, Warrior Run High School
- Rovenolt ran in five races this year for the Warriors. She began the season running a 41:40.1 at the Lock Haven Invite on Sept. 21; ran a 38:49.5 at the Lehigh Paul Short Run on Oct. 5; ran a 40:37.90 at the DeSales Invitational on Oct. 12; ran a 39:25.1 at the Hood Invite on Oct. 19. Then at the Mideast Regionals on Nov. 16, Rovenolt ran a season-best 38:19.2 to finish 348th out of 349 runners.
Alaina Post, freshman, Grove City College, Mifflinburg Area High School
Post didn’t run in any meets this season for the Wolverines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.