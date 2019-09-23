SPRING MILLS – Ella Reish scored off a direct kick with 2:45 remaining in overtime to give Lewisburg a 1-0 nonleague victory over Penns Valley on Saturday.
Lewisburg (5-4-1) also got one save from goalkeeper Lauren Gross to get the clean sheet as the Green Dragons out-shot Penns Valley, 15-1.
Lewisburg will host Central Columbia in a Heartland-II matchup at 4:30 p.m. today.
Lewisburg 1, Penns Valley 0 (OT)
Saturday at Penns Valley
Overtime
Lew-Ella Reish, direct kick, 2:45.
Shots: Lewisburg, 24-1; Corners: Lewisburg, 2-0; Saves:
Lewisburg, Lauren Gross, 1.
Milton 3
Millville 0
MILLVILLE – Leah Bergey, Janae Bergey and Ryen Roush all scored goals to give the Black Panthers the nonleague win over the Quakers on Saturday.
Milton (4-4), which led in shots 20-5 and corners 7-3, also got five saves from Kamryn Snyder.
The Black Panthers next host Mifflinburg at 4:30 p.m. today.
Midd-West 1
Warrior Run 0
MIDDLEBURG – A late goal scored by Erin Tompkins with 12:36 left in the second half gave the Mustangs the one-goal win over the Defenders in Heartland-II action Saturday at Sports Boosters Park.
Kylee Brouse made five saves to keep Warrior Run in the game. The Defenders, who led in both shots and corners in the matchup, will try to get back to their winning ways by hosting Jersey Shore at 4:30 p.m. today.
Midd-West 1, Warrior Run 0
Saturday at Middleburg
Second half
MW-Erin Tompkins, unassisted, 12:36.
Shots: WR, 10-9; Corners: WR, 9-3; Saves:
MW, Rylee Weaver, 7; WR, Kylee Brouse, 5.
Bloomsburg 3
Mifflinburg 1
MIFFLINBURG – The Wildcats fell victim to a hat trick by the Panthers’ Paige Temple to suffer defeat in the HAC crossover contest.
Mifflinburg would be shut out until there was 5:53 remaining in the game when Olivia Walter found the back of the net by connecting on an assist by Peyton Yocum.
Although Mifflinburg led in both shots and corners, Bloomsburg keeper Abbey Gerasimoff held its offense in check.
The Wildcats are back in action today at 4:30 p.m. when play at Milton.
Bloomsburg 3, Mifflinburg 1
Saturday at Mifflinburg
First half
B-Paige Temple, assist Kelsey Widom, 25:24. B-Temple, assist Kailey Zentner, 19:00.
Second half
B-Temple, assist Rylee Klinger, 25:39. Miff-Olivia Walter, assist Peyton Yocum, 5:53.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 15-7; Corners: Mifflinburg, 4-2; Saves:
Bloomsburg, Abbey Gerasimoff, 14; Mifflinburg, Kristi Benfield, 4.
Girls cross country Lewisburg runs well at Foundation Invitational
HERSHEY – Lewisburg finished 3rd out of 26 teams in the Blue AA race at the PIAA Foundation Cross Country Invitational at Hershey’s Parkview Course.
The meet, often referred to as pre-states, showcases many of the top teams in Pennsylvania and sorts them into races based on their state classification.
Competing among their AA rivals for the Green Dragons, Olivia Beattie and Hannah Mirshahi brought back individual medals, placing 16th and 17th respectively, to lead the varsity squad that was rounded out by Delaney Humphrey, Samantha Wakeman, Maggie Daly, Alexa Binney, and Kyra Binney.
Not to be outdone, Lewisburg’s jayvee girls finished 8th out of 26 teams, but were the first AA girls squad in a field loaded with AAA schools. Led by Grace Walsh and Liberty Justice-Dean in 39th and 43rd, respectively, the Dragon pack rolled to the top AA jayvee team finish. Emma Freeman, Asha Homuth, Grace Evans, Isabella Romano, Gabriella Rosenberg, Ariana Garcia-Easton, Anaya Davis, and Sophia Freeman rounded out the jayvee competitors for the day.
